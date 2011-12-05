(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 5 - The results of Russia's parliamentary elections suggest that political risk in the country is rising ahead of the March presidential election, as political uncertainty increases thanks to growing popular disillusion with the country's managed political system, says Fitch Ratings. The results will not alter our 'BBB' rating and positive outlook on the Russian Federation, which Fitch affirmed in September.

Russia's vulnerability to a severe and sustained fall in oil prices and its economic and fiscal performance remain the key possible ratings triggers, as they were in September. Fitch still thinks it is extremely unlikely that Vladimir Putin will fail to win the country's presidential elections in March. Nevertheless, the sharp drop in support for Putin's United Russia party highlights concerns about corruption and the disillusion with the current regime which has been expressed so far in falling approval ratings for Putin, currently prime minister, and President Dmitry Medvedev.

This has also been seen in the recent booing of Putin and some United Russia officials at public events, although Putin's approval rating remains strong compared with many other incumbent political leaders. This raises concerns on how the ruling regime will react, including the possibility of an increase in populist fiscal spending. It is also uncertain how the political system in Russia will evolve in the face of growing discontent with the current system.

With 96% of votes counted, the Central Election Commission said Monday United Russia had received just under 50% of the vote, down from 64% in 2007. This would give it 53% of the seats in the Duma to United Russia.