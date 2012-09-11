Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating of Horace Mann Educators Corporation
(Horace Mann). Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Horace Mann's insurance subsidiaries. A complete list
of ratings appears at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Horace Mann's ratings reflect solid capitalization in its operating
subsidiaries, conservatively managed investment portfolio, and reasonable
financial leverage. The ratings also consider the company's volatile earnings
profile caused by catastrophe exposure.
The company reported net earnings of $39.8 million through the first six months
of 2012, an improvement of $25.8 million compared to the prior year period. The
improvement reflects a reduction in catastrophe losses and increased earnings in
its life and annuity segments.
Horace Mann reported a combined ratio of 103.9% through the first six months of
2012 compared with 114.7% for the prior year period. This includes 12.9
percentage points related to catastrophe losses and three percentage points of
favorable reserve development. This compares to 23.0 and 1.4 percentage points
for the prior year period, respectively. The company expects losses related to
Hurricane Isaac to be modest.
Improved results in Horace Mann's homeowners' insurance line were slightly
offset by deterioration in its auto insurance book, due to higher claims
frequency and elevated loss costs. The company aims to increase rates during the
second half of 2012 in an effort to improve profitability in its auto book.
However, it remains uncertain whether Horace Mann can achieve its profitability
goals while concurrently focusing on new business volume and improved retention.
Horace Mann's life insurance operations provide consistency of earnings and
diversification of product revenues and risks. The life segment reported
positive first half 2012 comparisons with the same period in 2011 due to
favorable mortality and controlled expenses. Horace Mann's annuity segment
benefited from effective management of interest rate margins and greater assets
under management. Persistency for both annuity and life segments remains at
favorable levels.
Shareholders' equity increased by 8% to $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2012 from
year-end 2011, driven primarily by unrealized investment gains. Horace Mann's
P/C and life insurance subsidiaries are well-capitalized with estimated June 30,
2012 RBC ratios of 525% and 490%, respectively. Financial leverage is within
rating guidelines with a debt to capital ratio (ex-unrealized gains on fixed
income securities) of 23.2% as of June 30, 2012.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained
improvement in underwriting profitability with an average combined ratio below
100%, GAAP operating earnings-based interest coverage above 7 times (x) for a
sustained period, and/or a continued trend of capital growth with sustained low
operating leverage. Fitch does expect a certain amount of earnings volatility
given Horace Mann's catastrophe exposure.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a sustained period of
weak earnings with GAAP operating earnings-based interest coverage below 4x, a
reduction in capitalization and/or financial leverage above 30%, adverse reserve
development amounting to 5% of prior year surplus, and/or a significant decline
in market share or distribution weakness in the 403(b) market.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Horace Mann
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$199.5 million senior notes at 'BBB-'.
Horace Mann Insurance Co.
Teachers Insurance Co.
Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Horace Mann Lloyds
Horace Mann Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A-'.