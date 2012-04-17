(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S. printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems plans to raise up to $550 million in senior secured notes to finance the acquisition of PCB manufacturer DDi Corp, redeem existing $220 million senior secured notes, and pay for related fees and expenses.

-- We are assigning the new senior secured notes a 'BB-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating.

-- We are also removing the company's existing issue-level rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of stable profitability and leverage commensurate with the 'BB-' rating over the next 12 months. Rating Action On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to Viasystems Inc.'s proposed $550 million senior secured notes issuance. Viasystems Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Louis-based printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems Group Inc. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes, indicating an expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We removed our existing issue-level rating on Viasystems Group's debt from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on April 5, 2012. This rating action is based on our expectation of higher enterprise value pro forma for the acquisition of PCB manufacturer DDi Corp. Separately, on April 5, 2012, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Viasystems Group since it had debt capacity within the current rating to complete the proposed acquisition of DDi. Rationale The rating on Viasystems reflects our expectations that the company will maintain leverage commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile, despite higher debt levels related to the proposed acquisition of DDi. We expect that EBITDA will remain near current pro forma levels, which we estimate at $183 million for the latest 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. We also expect that currently elevated capital expenditures will decline in 2013, allowing the company to accumulate cash and or pre-amortize debt. The rating allows for leverage under 4.0x through a cycle and we expect pro forma leverage to rise to about 3.2x from 1.7x in December 2011. We believe that Viasystems preserves some capacity to absorb industry cyclicality, albeit on a reduced basis. With pro forma revenues of $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the combined company will become the second-largest PCB manufacturer in the fragmented North American PCB market. We believe that DDi will complement Viasystems' operations by expanding its product and customer base, particularly within the military/aerospace end markets. The acquisition requires consent of DDi shareholders and customary regulatory approval, and is likely to close late in the second quarter or early in third quarter of calendar year 2012. The total transaction value for the acquisition is $283 million. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Viasystems' adjusted leverage will increase to about 3.2x from 1.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011, due to the increased debt, partly offset by DDi's EBITDA contribution of $34 million. We do not include expected savings from the elimination of duplicative expenses or projected synergies as part of our leverage calculations. We currently view Viasystems' business risk as profile as "weak," reflecting its operation in the highly cyclical PCB industry and technology risks inherent in the contract manufacturing market. PCB demand faces considerable volatility through the business cycle and, when combined with high fixed manufacturing costs, the industry can experience wide profitability swings. Both Viasystems' established position in low-cost manufacturing locations and its leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer base across a number of end markets partially offset those weaknesses. Liquidity We view Viasystems' liquidity as "adequate." As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma cash balances of $89 million were supplemented by a $75 million revolving line of credit and about $45 million in foreign credit facilities, which were mostly available. We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months and net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 15% to 20% decline in EBITDA from pro forma Dec. 31, 2011 last-12-month levels. Our assessment of Viasystems' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:

-- Free operating cash flow likely will be modestly negative over the next 12 months due to temporarily elevated capital expenditures;

-- Pro-forma capital expenditures about $140 million to $160 million over the next 12 months, reflecting primarily PCB fabrication capacity expansion;

-- No near-term debt maturities and moderate working capital requirements;

-- No additional material acquisitions incorporated into the current rating; and

-- Adequate borrowing capacity under its revolver, with adequate headroom under its financial covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Viasystems, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Viasystems reflects our expectation that leverage will remain within our significant financial risk profile, despite higher funded debt and integration costs related to the proposed acquisition of DDi. The company's weak business profile limits an upgrade in the near term, although if the company continues to strengthen its market position, we could revise our business risk profile longer term. Alternatively, we could lower the rating if competitive pressures or a weakening of end-market demand significantly reduce profitability or if the company pursues another sizable debt-financed acquisition which results in sustained leverage above 4x. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Viasystems Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Viasystems Inc. Senior Secured US$550 mil sr secd nts due 2019 BB-

Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch

To From Viasystems Group Inc. Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 4 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)