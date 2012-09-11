Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to $22.095 million of Alaska
Municipal Bond Bank general obligation (GO) and refunding bonds, 2012 series
three, issued under the bond bank's 2005 GO bond resolution.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Oct. 8, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Approximately $577.9 million in outstanding parity bond bank GO bonds at 'AA';
--Approximately $4.6 million in outstanding GO bond bank bonds issued under its
2010 bond resolution at 'AA-';
--Approximately $47.8 million bonds outstanding under various revenue bond
resolutions at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the bond bank, for which the state also
maintains a standing appropriation of state general fund resources to replenish
the bonds' reserve fund in the event of borrower default. This standing
appropriation is the basis for the assigned rating on the 2005 resolution bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STATE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION: The State of Alaska includes as part of its annual
debt service appropriation in its operating budget an appropriation for reserve
fund replenishment in the event of a draw related to default by a participating
municipality (borrower), resulting in a rating one notch below the state's 'AA+'
GO rating.
PROVEN STATE SUPPORT AND STRONG REPAYMENT HISTORY: The bond bank's programs have
a solid history of debt repayment, and the state of Alaska has a demonstrated
history of support for and involvement with the bond bank. The bond bank has
consistently worked with the state to strengthen bondholder protections while
achieving its programmatic goals. The state's own resources are substantial.
MULTIPLE LAYERS OF SECURITY: Multiple layers of security support bond bank
issues in the event of a local government's failure to pay debt service on its
obligations to the bond bank. Security enhancements include issuer reserve
funds, bond bank reserve funds, the state's standing appropriation for reserve
fund replenishment, and the bond bank's statutory authority to intercept aid to
local governments. Coverage of maximum annual debt service by state aid is
substantial.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA' rating is based on the state's commitment to GO bonds of the bond bank
issued under the 2005 GO resolution in the form of a standing appropriation of
general funds for program reserve fund replenishment. GO bonds of the bond bank
issued under the 2005 resolution also incorporate multiple layers of security on
both the borrower level and state level. Issuance requires either a borrower's
GO or revenue pledge or other evidence of pledged revenues for allowable debt
obligations, with a borrower reserve available for revenue bonds.
Bond bank borrowers must demonstrate project essentiality and ability to repay
to access financing. The current new money bonds are made up of an $11.9 million
loan to the city and borough of Juneau for school construction projects and a
$1.15 million loan to the city of Petersburg for a library construction project.
The current issue will also provide funding to refund a general obligation bond
of Juneau and refund a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan for Haines Borough.
The bond bank maintains a pooled program reserve fund for the 2005 resolution
bonds, funded at approximately $40.7 million as of Aug. 1, 2012, backed by a
moral obligation of the state established by the bond bank's obligation to seek
a general fund appropriation in event of a borrower's payment default. This
pledge was strengthened with the bond bank's commitment to seek a standing
appropriation for these bonds, and the state's subsequent appropriation,
beginning in fiscal 2010.
The 'AA-' rating on bonds issued under the 2010 GO resolution, two notches below
the state's GO rating, incorporates the underlying annual appropriation pledge
of the local borrowers, in contrast to a GO or revenue pledge under the 2005 GO
resolution, as well as the state's moral obligation for reserve fund
replenishment. However, the rating also reflects the absence of the bond bank's
pledge to seek a standing appropriation for state general fund resources to be
used in the event of a program reserve draw. Bonds issued under this resolution
did benefit from a standing appropriation in the state's fiscal 2012 and 2013
budgets, and Fitch will evaluate the enhanced security offered to the 2010
resolution bonds should the state continue this standing appropriation in future
budgets.
Similarly, the 'AA-' rating on bonds issued under various revenue bond
resolutions incorporates many of the same credit factors as those for bonds
issued under the 2010 resolution. Issuers' revenue pledge for bond repayment is
enhanced by the state's moral obligation pledge for reserve fund replenishment;
however, the rating reflects the absence of the bond bank's pledge to seek a
standing appropriation for state general fund resources to be used in the event
of a program reserve draw. These bonds also benefited from the inclusion of a
standing appropriation in the state's fiscal 2012 and 2013 budgets.
The bond bank was established in 1975 to provide access to low-cost capital
financing for Alaska local governments. Not inclusive of the current sale,
approximately $578 million in 2005 GO resolution bonds are currently
outstanding; the new bonds are the 24th under the 2005 GO resolution. Total bond
bank obligations outstanding at any one time may not exceed $1 billion;
inclusive of the current sale, the total amount outstanding will be
approximately $742 million.
As noted above, the moral obligation for the bonds was strengthened by inclusion
in the state's annual budget, beginning in fiscal 2010, of an appropriation to
restore any deficiency in the program reserve fund. Further protections include
a state intercept of local aid for borrowers and the ability to access a bond
bank custodian account. The custodian account, funded at $5.8 million on June
30, 2011, was augmented by a recent deposit of $16.1 million from a release of
excess bond bank reserves due to the defeasance of issues under the 1976
resolution. The bond bank plans to continue to use the custodian account for
deposits to fund reserves on future bond issues.
Payments by the borrowers are due seven days prior to debt service payment;
there have been no payment defaults under the program to date. Program reserve
funding is required at the IRS maximum; the balance is currently cash funded by
bond proceeds and bond bank resources although external enhancement may be used.
State statute requires the bond bank chair to certify annually the sum necessary
to restore the program reserve to the required level. The appropriation for
program reserve replenishment is combined with the state's appropriation for its
own GO and lease-backed debt. A supplemental resolution requires the bond bank
to seek the appropriation annually.
The state's 'AA+' GO rating reflects its moderate debt, conservative financial
planning, and very substantial reserve balances. Risks include the volatility
inherent in state revenues, which fluctuate significantly with oil prices and
production; the state levies no personal income or general sales taxes.
Longer-term challenges include the forecasted slow decline in existing oil
production and the state's ability to offset it with new oil production or
increased economic diversification. For further information on the state, please
see Fitch's press release dated Jan. 6, 2012, 'Fitch Rates Alaska GOs 'AA+'
Outlook Stable,' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.