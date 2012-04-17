(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Wheels SPV, LLC, Series 2012-1 (US ABS) here

April 17 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Outlooks to Wheels SPV, LLC 2012-1: --$139,000,000 class A-1 asset-backed notes 'F1+sf'; --$309,000,000 class A-2 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$50,100,000 class A-3 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and --$8,000,000 class B asset-backed notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; and --$7,965,000 class C asset-backed notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Key Rating Drivers Strong Credit Quality Obligors: Fitch rates 36.26% of the portfolio and another 34.26% is rated by at least one other Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). Of the pool, 29.48% is unrated, an increase from 26.55% in the 2009-1 transaction. In its analysis, Fitch conservatively assumed a 'B' rating for unrated obligors. The ratings of the pool's top obligors have improved compared to 2009-1, leading in part to lower overall loss expectations. Positive Concentration Shifts: Both obligor and industry concentrations have decreased from 2009-1, contributing to Fitch's lower loss hurdles in this transaction compared to the prior. The top five obligors by lease balance represent 14.82% compared to 20.70% in 2009-1. Minimal Residual Risk: The 2012-1 leases are all open-ended, meaning the lessees bear the residual risk. Therefore, the trust is only exposed to wholesale market risk in the event of an obligor default. Even in that event, vehicle dispositions have largely resulted in gains relative to book value due to conservative amortization and that vehicles supporting the leases are typically purchased at a substantial discount. Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Although CE has decreased from the 2009-1 transaction, loss expectations are lower for 2012-1. Total CE is sufficient to support the default levels consistent with expected ratings of 'AAAsf', 'AAsf', and 'Asf', respectively. Low Delinquency and Loss History: Wheels' historical managed portfolio and prior transaction delinquency and loss experience is low, even during periods marked by elevated levels in other consumer and commercial asset classes. Quality Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: Wheels, Inc. has a long-term investment-grade rating of 'A/F1' by Fitch and has demonstrated strong abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the managed portfolio. The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports, surveillance, and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'Criteria for Rating US Auto Lease ABS' (May 24, 2011); Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs here Criteria for Rating U.S. Auto Lease ABS here (New York Ratings Team)