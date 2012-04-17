(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tagus - Sociedade de Titularizacao de
Creditos, S.A. (caravela SME No. 2) class A notes as follows:
EUR1,260,000,000 class A (ISIN: PTTGULOM0002): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook
Negative
The affirmation reflects the credit enhancement provided by the subordinated
notes (currently at 56.2%, up from 53.4% at closing, with a minimum of 47.5%)
and a reserve fund (1.41% of the class A notes at closing that has built up to
the required amount of 2.36% of class A notes from excess spread).
The subordination is provided by the EUR1.08bn class B notes and the residual
notes, the amount of which may vary as any purchase of further advances of the
underlying revolving credit facilities during the revolving period can only be
funded by the issuance of residual notes. The residual notes are subject to a
minimum outstanding amount sized to address set-off risk. As of the March
investor report, their balance stands at EUR538.9m, which has increased from
EUR363.8m at closing.
The transaction is in its four-year replenishment period. Replenishment is
dependent on the performance of the portfolio, among others, and stops if the
cumulative amount of defaulted receivables (loans more than 90 days in arrears)
exceeds 7% of the outstanding balance. Currently cumulative defaults since
closing are at EUR29.9m and account for 1.1% of the outstanding balance. Fitch
states that the transaction's performance since closing has significantly
outperformed the originator's balance sheet.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of revolving credit facilities and
authorised overdraft limits (the collateral) granted by Banco Comercial
Portugues, S.A. (Millennium bcp; 'BB+'/Negative/'B') to small and medium sized
enterprises (SMEs) in Portugal.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
"The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings."
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports
Applicable criteria: 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, 'Global Structured
Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 October 2011, 'Criteria for EMEA Structured
Credit Issuer Report Grades', dated 14 November 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011 and
'Counterparty Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions", dated March 2012,
are available from www.fitchratings.com
(New York Ratings Team)