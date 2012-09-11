Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority, New York's (MTA) approximately $1 billion
transportation revenue refunding bonds, series 2012F. Fitch also affirms the 'A'
rating on approximately $16.6 billion in outstanding MTA transportation revenue
bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Strategic Importance: The MTA transportation network is essential to the
economy of the New York region, with New York City Transit carrying an average
of 7.8 million daily subway and bus riders and another 574,000 daily commuter
rail passengers. And, while an independent authority, the MTA has received
significant support from the State of New York in the form of additional tax
sources aimed at closing projected operating budget gaps and addressing capital
needs.
--Highly Constrained Financial Operations: Despite high debt service coverage
ratios, the MTA's financial position is constrained given its extremely large
operating profile and high fixed costs, including significant retiree pension
benefits. In addition, the MTA's operating subsidies are vulnerable to economic
conditions. However, while politically unpopular, the authority is required to
offset revenue declines to cover operations through service reductions and fare
increases.
--Strong Security Pledge: The bonds are secured by a gross lien on a diverse
stream of pledged revenues.
--Extremely Large Capital Needs: The MTA anticipates issuing a total of $10.5
billion in debt to fund the $22.2 billion 2010 - 2014 MTA Capital Program, some
of which has already been issued. The MTA has the constant challenge of
delicately balancing the large rehabilitation and expansion needs of the system
while covering operating expenses and maintaining financial flexibility.
--Growing Annual Debt Burden: The MTA's capacity to continue to leverage
resources to fund expansion projects while meeting renewal and replacement needs
may be limited in the future if projected financial performance does not come to
fruition.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
--An unfavorable outcome of the MTA's pending appeal of a recent NY Supreme
Court ruling that deemed the payroll mobility tax (PMT) unconstitutional.
--Inability to achieve operating efficiencies and implement other key elements
of the cost reduction initiatives and/or maintain an ongoing state of good
repair and other elements of the capital program;
--Significant cost overruns or delays in the capital program's mega-projects
that lead to additional borrowing;
--Additional service cuts or deferral of core capital projects that result in
deterioration of key transportation services;
--Deterioration or limited growth in dedicated tax subsidies.
SECURITY:
The transportation revenue bonds are primarily secured by a gross lien on the
MTA's operating receipts and subsidies, including: transit and commuter rail
fares and other operating revenues, surplus toll revenues, and certain dedicated
tax sources, state and local operating subsidies, and reimbursements.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY:
Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the MTA's outstanding
transportation revenue bonds and dedicated tax fund bonds. Current market
conditions are expected to yield significant debt service savings.
Fitch is closely monitoring the MTA and the State of New York's appeal to the
August 22 ruling by Justice Cozzens of the Supreme Court, Nassau County related
to the PMT. Justice Cozzens ruled that the PMT was passed unconstitutionally,
based upon his conclusion that the legislation enacting the tax did not address
a matter of substantial state concern and therefore required passage with a Home
Rule message or by two-thirds vote in each House of the State Legislature.
Fitch notes that the 'Home Rule' based challenge to the PMT has been considered
and rejected in four prior court challenges. In addition, New York State and the
MTA have successfully defended 'Home Rule' challenges to past MTA legislation.
Furthermore, the Nassau ruling does not prevent collection or require refunding
of the PMT. To the extent the MTA and the State are unsuccessful in their
request to have the highest Appellate Court hear the case, additional appeals in
intermediate appellate courts will take place and could delay resolution of the
issue for some time. In the interim, it is Fitch's expectation that the PMT will
continue to be collected.
For the first five months of FY 2012, passenger and toll revenues are tracking
slightly ahead of budget at 0.8%. Transit and bridge and tunnel revenues are
generally flat while Long Island Rail Road and Metro North Rail revenues are
4.1% and 2.2% higher, respectively. Through May, operating expenses are tracking
approximately $85.9 million or 2.4% below budget. Partially offsetting the
positive operating results is higher than budgeted overtime expenses of
approximately $17 million due to additional signal inspection and maintenance,
the FasTrack Program and some timing related to employee overtime payments.
Revenues from New State Aid are currently tracking $8.3 million or 0.9% lower
than budget, far better than earlier in the year. PMT receipts are tracking
around $27.1 million higher than anticipated; however, these gains are offset by
some technical issues at the State level associated with other MTA aid and
taxes. These issues are expected to be resolved and may provide additional funds
to the MTA. Fitch will continue to monitor operating revenues and dedicated
operating subsidies as well as the MTA's ability to implement and achieve
various planned operating efficiencies.
The MTA's 2013 - 2016 July Financial Plan forecasts a surplus of approximately
$47 million in 2012, including a prior-year carry-over of approximately $297
million and projects a cash surplus in 2013 of $46 million after the assumed
toll and fare increase in March of 2013 as well as other MTA initiatives.
Deficits are projected for 2014 - 2016, beginning at $661 million and growing to
$1,214 billion, prior to additional planned fare and toll increases and
operating efficiency initiatives. After implementation of fare and toll
increases and other initiatives, projected deficits decline to $129 million in
2014, $14 million in 2015, and $231 million in 2016.
Projected deficits, similar to prior financial plans, are driven primarily by
retiree and employee healthcare and pension costs that are expected to grow well
beyond inflationary rates. While the MTA faces significant challenges,
management has demonstrated the ability to continually identify and implement
cost reductions and operating efficiencies to offset expense growth outside of
their control.
Risks to the delicately balanced plan include the ability to achieve a favorable
outcome from the current labor negotiations, potential volatility in operating
subsides (dedicated tax sources), greater than expected elasticity to proposed
fare and toll increases in 2013 and 2015 and the ability of the MTA to deliver
on planned operating efficiencies. To the extent that any of these elements fail
to reach current expectations, projected deficits could be significantly larger
than currently estimated. While the MTA has a demonstrated history of closing
outer-year deficits, it is Fitch's opinion that the options available for new
revenue generation are fewer in the current environment; however, the MTA
continues to explore and implement new operating efficiencies and cost reduction
measures to close outer-year gaps.