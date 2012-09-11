Overview
-- U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC)
recently announced it intends to issue a total of $500 million of senior
unsecured notes, in two tranches maturing 2015 and 2022.
-- We expect CSC to use proceeds of the issues to repay existing debt
maturing in 2013.
-- We are assigning a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to the proposed
issues, and affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CSC.
-- The negative outlook reflects currently weak EBITDA levels, with
limited realized benefits from recently announced cost reduction actions.
Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
rating to two tranches of senior unsecured debt maturing in 2015 and 2022. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CSC. The
outlook is negative.
Rationale
The ratings on Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) reflect the company's
"satisfactory" business profile, supported by the company's diversified
business and geographic mix and the organizational and cost improvements we
expect. We believe CSC will maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile,
incorporating solidly positive free operating cash flow, "adequate" liquidity,
and expected operating margin improvements. Our expectations over the outlook
horizon incorporate: our assumptions for a low- to mid-single-digit revenue
decline in fiscal 2013 and maintenance of leverage in the low-2x area.
CSC is a global provider of technology services, including management
consulting, systems integration, and information technology (IT) systems and
applications outsourcing across the federal and commercial markets. The
company reported revenues of $3.96 billion in the June 2012 quarter, up 1% in
constant currency from the year-ago period, with robust growth in new business
bookings. CSC's recent announcement that it has entered into a binding interim
agreement with the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) solidifies CSC's ongoing
relationship with the NHS, and removes a significant component of operational
and contract uncertainty. However, management execution risks related to cost
reductions and organizational changes continue to contribute to diminished
near-term operating performance predictability.
Our current rating incorporates the expectation that CSC will sustain an
approximate 2% improvement in EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 and beyond.
12-month EBITDA margins as of June 2012 were about 11.5% (excluding NHS
contract write-offs), compared with historical annual margins consistently in
excess of 14%. CSC's remedial actions include simplifying its organizational
structure and a $1 billion reduction in costs over the next 12 to 18 months.
Nevertheless, the company will find it challenging to successfully execute its
restructuring actions amidst highly competitive and evolving industry
conditions.
CSC's intermediate financial profile reflects our expectation that a
combination of EBITDA improvement and some debt reduction will enable CSC to
maintain leverage below 2.5x in the next two years, despite potential revenue
weakness. 12-month debt to EBITDA was 2.3x as of June 2012. We expect CSC to
maintain moderate financial policies; the current rating does not incorporate
material acquisitions or share repurchases.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on CSC is 'A-2'. We expect CSC to maintain adequate
liquidity, supported by cash balances of $1 billion as of June 30, 2012 (of
which approximately $684 million was held outside the U.S.) and solid
cash-generation characteristics. Although CSC operates in highly competitive
markets, we do not believe these will materially hurt the company's liquidity
in the next year.
Liquidity is supported by an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility
maturing in March 2015, and our expectation that CSC will maintain adequate
covenant headroom. We expect CSC to address the remaining debt maturing in the
first calendar quarter of 2013 through a mixture of cash (debt reduction) and
refinancing. We don't believe the company's approximately $125 million annual
dividend payment will significantly impair liquidity.
Until its expiration in August 2013, CSC has additional flexibility from an
agreement that gives the company the option to sell its credit-reporting
business to Equifax Inc. for a price determined by appraisal. Finally, the
current rating incorporates our expectation that resolution of the SEC's
ongoing, formal civil investigation will not have a material effect on CSC's
financial profile.
Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting near-term management execution risks
related to cost reductions and organizational changes, and the potential
effect of incremental or prolonged weakness in European economies and CSC's
federal sector. Nevertheless, we could revise the outlook to stable within the
next couple of quarters if CSC demonstrates continued margin improvements, and
progresses toward its $1 billion cost reduction goal, while maintaining
leverage at or below 2.5x. Failure to realize near-term operational
improvement and sustained leverage in excess of 2.5x could lead to lower
ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Computer Sciences Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2
Computer Sciences Corp.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Commercial Paper A-2
New Rating
Computer Sciences Corp.
Senior Unsecured
Notes due 2015 BBB
Notes due 2022 BBB