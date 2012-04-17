(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Most U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have historically had limited, if any, international exposure. Fitch Ratings notes that a recent increase in REIT overseas investment announcements could signal a renewed opportunity for REITs to expand their global retail real estate footprint. In mid-April, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG, 'A-' IDR with a Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch) announced a new joint venture with BR Malls Participacoes S.A., the largest retail real estate company in Latin America, after announcing that it had begun construction projects in Japan and Canada via joint ventures with top local public owners. These projects were in addition to SPG's March purchase of a 28.7% stake in the shares of Klepierre, a publicly traded owner of European shopping centers. While international exposure is not new to SPG, the quantity of recently announced acquisitions and/or projects over the past two months is significant, and could signal a re-opening for REITs overseas, fostered by limited retail growth opportunities domestically. SPG is the largest real estate company in the U.S., and we expect that other REITs will follow its lead. Overseas expansion opens new avenues for potential long-term profitable growth and could increase operational and geographic diversity. Utilizing joint venture and fund structures also allow REITs to limit on-balance sheet risk, and international growth could provide potentially stronger downside protection for senior unsecured bondholders. However, overseas interests are also accompanied with increased risk. Ownership across U.S. borders includes potential challenges, such as management of foreign currency exchange rate risk, unexpected political changes, foreign environmental, labor and tax laws, and obstacles to the repatriation of earnings and cash. Management teams would need to carefully consider these factors when evaluating overseas acquisition and development opportunities. The manner in which REITs are gaining international exposure is also relevant. REITs can invest internationally either directly or in partnership with local owners. Although REITs typically have a cost of funding advantage, we note that real estate remains a local game and REITs have historically fared better when initially partnering versus competing with international interests. Prior to the credit crisis, we had noted an increasing opportunity for REITs to extend their global reach. We outlined the opportunity, including potential structures and offsetting credit risks, but note that many of the REITs that had sought expansion during that period had their plans postponed as a function of the challenging economic backdrop. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)