(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 17 - Most U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have
historically had limited, if any, international exposure. Fitch Ratings notes
that a recent increase in REIT overseas investment announcements could signal a
renewed opportunity for REITs to expand their global retail real estate
footprint.
In mid-April, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG, 'A-' IDR with a Stable Rating
Outlook by Fitch) announced a new joint venture with BR Malls Participacoes
S.A., the largest retail real estate company in Latin America, after announcing
that it had begun construction projects in Japan and Canada via joint ventures
with top local public owners. These projects were in addition to SPG's March
purchase of a 28.7% stake in the shares of Klepierre, a publicly traded owner of
European shopping centers.
While international exposure is not new to SPG, the quantity of recently
announced acquisitions and/or projects over the past two months is significant,
and could signal a re-opening for REITs overseas, fostered by limited retail
growth opportunities domestically. SPG is the largest real estate company in the
U.S., and we expect that other REITs will follow its lead.
Overseas expansion opens new avenues for potential long-term profitable growth
and could increase operational and geographic diversity. Utilizing joint venture
and fund structures also allow REITs to limit on-balance sheet risk, and
international growth could provide potentially stronger downside protection for
senior unsecured bondholders. However, overseas interests are also accompanied
with increased risk.
Ownership across U.S. borders includes potential challenges, such as management
of foreign currency exchange rate risk, unexpected political changes, foreign
environmental, labor and tax laws, and obstacles to the repatriation of earnings
and cash. Management teams would need to carefully consider these factors when
evaluating overseas acquisition and development opportunities.
The manner in which REITs are gaining international exposure is also relevant.
REITs can invest internationally either directly or in partnership with local
owners. Although REITs typically have a cost of funding advantage, we note that
real estate remains a local game and REITs have historically fared better when
initially partnering versus competing with international interests.
Prior to the credit crisis, we had noted an increasing opportunity for REITs to
extend their global reach. We outlined the opportunity, including potential
structures and offsetting credit risks, but note that many of the REITs that had
sought expansion during that period had their plans postponed as a function of
the challenging economic backdrop.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)