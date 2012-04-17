(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on
Custody Receipt Related To $169,520,000 Of National Collegiate Student Loan
Trust 2006-2's class A-4 floating-rate student loan asset-backed notes due Sept.
25, 2031, to 'B- (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' and removed it from CreditWatch with
negative implications.
The rating on the custody receipts is dependent on the higher of the ratings
on (i) the underlying security, National Collegiate Student Loan Trust
2006-2's class A-4 floating-rate student loan asset-backed notes due Sept. 25,
2031 ('B- (sf)'); and (ii) the insurance provider, Ambac Assurance Corp. (NR).
Today's rating actions follow the April 5, 2012, lowering of our 'BBB (sf)'
rating on the underlying security to 'B- (sf)' and its subsequent removal from
CreditWatch with negative implications. We may take subsequent rating actions
on the custody receipts due to changes in our rating on the underlying
security.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)