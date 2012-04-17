(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Agilent
Technologies, Inc. (Agilent) (NYSE: A):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Fitch's actions affect approximately $2.6 billion of debt, including an undrawn
$400 million RCF expiring 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect:
--Agilent's strengthened operating profile from the continued diversification of
the company's revenue mix. Revenues from the company's Electronics Measurement
Group (EMG) still constitute approximately half of consolidated revenues and
well over half of consolidated operating income.
However, faster and more stable organic growth within markets served by
Agilent's Life Sciences Group (LSG) and Chemical Analysis Group (CAG) should tip
this balance over the intermediate term.
Fitch anticipates acquisitions are more likely in LSG and CAG, accelerating this
portfolio shift. The fiscal 2010 acquisition of Varian, Inc. (Varian) added
approximately $700 million of annual revenues to CAG and, to a lesser extent,
LSG. Nonetheless, future acquisitions likely will be smaller in size and focused
on technologies that can be leveraged by Agilent's global footprint.
EMG's profile has modestly strengthened as well, driven by Agilent's shift in
focus to electronics design from manufacturing, which continues to be
commoditized.
--Pre-dividend annual free cash flow should approach $1 billion over the
intermediate term and range from $500 million to $1 billion through a typical
business cycle. Fitch estimates annual free cash flow margins at 16.25% for the
latest 12 months (LTM) ended Jan. 31, 2012, which exceeds peak levels in fiscal
2007 of approximately 15%, driven by stronger than expected sales growth and
profitability.
Fitch also believes solid profitability and inventory reductions will support
free cash flow in a downturn, as was the case during the recent recession when
free cash flow margins declined to 6.2%.
--Agilent's conservative financial policies, which include limiting share
repurchases to offsetting dilution from shares issued in connection with stock
based compensation, maintaining consolidated cash levels at more than $1
billion, and managing total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) below 2
times (x). Fitch believes the ratings incorporate capacity for the company to
fund acquisitions with a modest amount of incremental debt. This is more likely
for domestic acquisitions given modest domestic cash levels.
Fitch believes positive rating actions could result from stronger annual free
cash flow through the cycle, likely the result of market share consolidation and
volume and restructuring driven operating profitability expansion.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
--Organic revenue growth or operating margins are meaningfully below targeted
levels for a sustained period, suggesting a potential loss of technology
leadership, the faster than anticipated commoditization of markets, or less
robust growth within developing economies.
--Share buybacks and acquisitions meaningfully exceed annual free cash flow,
which likely will require incremental borrowing due to significant cash levels
overseas.
Fitch expects credit protection measures will remain near current levels, driven
by expectations for only modest profitability expansion over the intermediate
term and Fitch's belief that Agilent will refinance upcoming debt maturities.
Fitch estimates total leverage was approximately 1.5x for the latest 12 months
(LTM) ended Jan. 31, 2012. Total leverage should remain below 2x over the
intermediate term. Interest coverage (operating EBITDA to gross interest
expense) was approximately 16.4x for the LTM ended Jan. 31, 2012 and should
remain well in excess of 10x.
The ratings are supported by:
--Leading market positions in faster growing and more stable life sciences and
chemical analysis markets.
--Global footprint and substantial end market, customer, and technology platform
diversification.
--Conservative financial policies with sufficient overall liquidity, as well as
solid and growing annual FCF.
Ratings concerns include:
--Mature growth rates and trends toward reduced testing within certain
electronic measurement markets.
--Substantial R&D requirements to maintain technology leadership.
--Potential for higher debt levels over time due to anticipated overseas cash
build.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, Fitch believes Agilent's liquidity was solid and supported
by:
--Approximately $3.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents, approximately $3.3
billion of which was located overseas;
--An undrawn $400 million senior unsecured RCF expiring Oct. 20, 2016.
Agilent's liquidity also is supported by expectations that the company will
generate annual free cash flow of $500 million to $1 billion through a
normalized business cycle. Agilent's FCF will be slightly reduced by the
company's initiation of a $140 million annual dividend.
The ratings continue to contemplate Agilent using annual FCF for a combination
of acquisitions and share repurchases. Acquisitions are anticipated to be
relatively small in size, although Fitch believes could be substantial in
aggregate, given Agilent's focus on growing in Life Sciences. Fitch expects the
company will continue buying back shares to offset basic outstanding share
dilution under the Nov. 19, 2009 share repurchase program, which has no fixed
termination date or maximum number of shares to repurchase.
Total debt was approximately $2.1 billion as of Jan. 31, 2011 and consisted of:
--$250 million of 4.45% senior notes due Sept. 12, 2012;
--$250 million of 2.5% senior notes due July 15, 2013;
--$500 million of 5.5% senior notes due Sept. 14, 2015;
--$600 million of 6.5% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2017;
--$500 million of 5% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2020.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)