UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Protective Life Insurance Co.
This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts