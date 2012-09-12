(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Flemish Community 'AA' Long-term local and foreign currency ratings, and an 'F1+' Short-term rating. The Outlooks are Negative. The ratings are underpinned by the Flemish Community's strong socio-economic profile, moderate debt and clear commitment towards achieving budgetary balance. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the Kingdom of Belgium ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'). A downgrade of Belgium's ratings would be reflected in the Flemish Community's ratings. Negative rating action could also stem from a consistent weakening of budgetary performance resulting in direct debt beyond 40% of current revenue and debt payback ratio above 8 years. Positive rating action could be taken if Belgium's ratings were upgraded. A change in Outlook on Belgium would be mirrored on the Flemish Community's Outlook. One of the wealthiest and most productive regions in Europe, Flanders benefits from a diversified industrial fabric, highly qualified workforce and outstanding infrastructure. Although its export-oriented profile makes it more volatile than the national average, the Flemish economy outperforms national indicators, notably through a structurally low rate of unemployment and higher GDP per capita than at the national level. The Flemish Community benefits from an outstanding budgetary profile compared to European peers, with comfortable budgetary buffers and moderate level of debt. The current reform of the Special Funding Law is not expected to weaken the Flemish Community's budgetary performance. However, the Community's budget is fairly rigid as revenues are mostly based on common and shared taxes linked to GDP growth and inflation, whereas expenditure are constrained by indexation formula and multi-year contracts. Nonetheless, revenue shortfalls could be met by expenditure cutbacks. Despite an expected weakening of the operating margin to 10.4% of operating revenue in 2012 from 11.6% at end-2011, the Flemish Community's commitment to achieve a budgetary balance is expected to result in operating margin level close to 11% by 2015. Direct debt reached EUR6,648m at end 2011 or 25.9% of current revenue, which is moderate relative to peers, and resulted in a debt payback ratio of 2.4 years. Most debt originates from the financial support given to KBC in 2009 ('A-'/Stable/'F1'), which will be repaid from 2013 on. Fitch expects direct debt to decrease steadily to 14% of current revenue in 2015, as current balance and KBC's repayments should allow for full self-financing of bond maturities and capital expenditure. The Flemish Community has a strong access to external funding through its EUR3bn credit line with ING ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and EUR1.5bn commercial paper programme. Fitch believes liquidity coverage is sufficient to roll-over forthcoming bond repayments and to refinance CP issuances. Financial and budgetary management are sophisticated and result in reliable budget forecasts and contingency planning. Risk management is conservative and includes most consolidated entities. Financial commitments through PPPs and debt guarantees (EUR3,393m and EUR10,840m respectively at end-2011) are significant. However, Fitch does not consider them as a particular concern as they abide by strictly risk-adverse selection rules. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)