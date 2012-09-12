Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to DIRECTV Holding LLC's (DTVH)750 million sterling denominated senior unsecured notes maturing September 2029. DTVH is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of DIRECTV. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including a distribution to DIRECTV for its share repurchase program. DTVH's issuer default rating is 'BBB-' and the Rating Outlook is Stable. As of June 30, 2012, DTVH had approximately $16.0 billion of total debt outstanding. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by DIRECTV and DTVH's material domestic subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari passu with DTVH's existing senior unsecured debt (including its senior revolving credit facility). Additionally the guarantees rank equally with the respective guarantor's senior unsecured indebtedness. The issuance is in line with DIRECTV's overall financial strategy and Fitch's expectations. DIRECTV's financial strategy remains consistent and is focused on returning capital to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases and maintaining a 2.5x long-term leverage target. DIRECTV's consolidated leverage metric was 2.16x as of the latest-12-month (LTM) period ending June 30, 2012 indicating approximately $2.5 billion of incremental debt issuance capacity at the current EBITDA level. Leverage increases to 2.3x pro forma for the issuance. Proceeds from incremental debt issuance will likely be used to fund share repurchases at DIRECTV. The company had approximately $4.2 billion of share repurchase capacity remaining as of June 30, 2012. Overall the ratings for DTVH reflect the size, scale and strong competitive position of DTVH's operations as the second largest multi-channel video programming distributor (MVPD) in the United States with over 19.9 million video subscribers as of June 30, 2012, and the growth prospects of DIRECTV's Latin American (DTVLA) business segment. Additionally the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation for continued generation of free cash flow (before dividends to DIRECTV) and the company's high level of financial flexibility within the existing ratings category. These considerations, along with the DIRECTV's 2.5x long-term leverage target, the DIRECTV guaranty and an operating strategy primarily focused on targeting high-value subscribers and controlling subscriber churn, strongly position the company's credit profile within the current rating. Any ratings concerns center on DTVH's ability to adapt to the evolving competitive landscape and weak economic and housing formation conditions. Ratings also factor the company's lack of revenue diversity and narrow product offering relative to its cable MSO and telephone company competition. Video services are a mature product with, in Fitch's opinion, limited revenue and subscriber growth potential, especially when considering DTVH's high penetration of subscribers that take advanced video service products. In Fitch's view DTVH's ability to innovate its video service to, among other things, establish a path to become more IP-video enabled is critical for the company to maintain its competitive position, grow video ARPU and expand operating margins. The ratings also incorporate Fitch's belief that DTVH's satellite infrastructure can put the company at a competitive disadvantage relative to its competition's respective technology and network positions as video content is increasingly consumed over alternate platforms and devices. DTVLA operates a direct broadcast satellite business throughout Latin America and the Caribbean under the DIRECTV and SKY brands. The business represents DIRECTV's fastest growing operating segment which generated approximately $5.7 billion of revenue and $1.8 billion of EBITDA during the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. Strong subscriber growth within the segment has limited segment FCF generation, which amounted to approximately $6 million during the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. DTVH bondholders benefit from DTVLA's size and strong competitive position as one of Latin America's largest multi-channel video service providers. The market dynamics in Latin America, in particular a lower pay TV service penetration rate (relative to the United States) and a growing middle class, position DTVLA to generate meaningful EBITDA and free cash flow growth over the ratings horizon. Based on Fitch's expectation for continued free cash flow generation (FCF, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends), Fitch believes DIRECTV's overall financial flexibility and liquidity position is strong. The company generated nearly $2.4 billion of FCF during the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. Fitch anticipates modest free cash flow growth driven by mid-single digit revenue growth along with stable EBITDA margins and consistent capital spending in the range of $1.6 billion annually. In addition to free cash flow generation the company's liquidity position is supported by available borrowing capacity under DTVH's $2.0 billion revolver (as of June 30, 2012 all of which was available) and $2.1 billion of cash as of June 30, 2012. Commitments under the revolver are set to expire during February 2016. The company's favorable maturity schedule also adds to its overall financial flexibility. As of June 30, 2012, DTVH's next scheduled maturity is not until 2014 when $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes will mature. DIRECTV's down-stream guaranty of DTVH's senior unsecured notes has a neutral effect on DTVH's credit profile, in Fitch's opinion. DTVH bondholders will benefit from the cash flows generated from DIRECTV's businesses owned outside of DTVH, including DIRECTV Latin America Holdings, Inc. and DIRECTV Sports Networks, LLC. However, Fitch expects DIRECTV to leverage the same cash flows to 2.5 times (x) consolidated EBITDA muting the incremental benefit of DIRECTV's guaranty. Fitch believes that DTVH will continue to be the primary issuer of unsecured debt. Future note issuances are expected to be guaranteed by DIRECTV and treated on a pari passu basis with DTVH's existing unsecured notes. DIRECTV is not restricted from issuing debt from either DIRECTV or DTVLA. Debt issued at either entity will diminish DIRECTV's guaranty and be treated as an event risk by Fitch. Additionally DIRECTV is not restricted from selling all or substantially all of its assets or merging or consolidating with other entities in contrast to other guarantors of DTVH's senior notes. The sale of assets, in particular DIRECTV's ownership stake in DTVLA, would weaken DIRECTV's guaranty and likely lead to negative rating actions. What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action: --Assumption of a more conservative leverage target given the business risks attributable to DIRECTV's U.S. segment operating profile. --Additionally the growing importance of the DIRECTV's Latin American segment, in terms of revenue, EBITDA and FCF generation will lead to positive rating actions. What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action: --A change in the existing guaranty structure or a sale of DIRECTV's ownership stake in DTVLA. --Adoption of a weaker leverage target or an event such as a debt-financed dividend or leveraging transaction that increases leverage higher than 3.5x in the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan.