April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.: --$190 million series 2008-1 at 'A+'; --$400 million series 2008-2 at 'A+'; --$50 million series 2009-1 at 'A+'; --$50 million series 2009-2 at 'A+'; --$250 million series 2010-1 at 'A+'; --$100 million series 2011-1 at 'A+'; --$150 million series 2011-2 at 'A+'. The Outlook on the respective ratings has been revised to Negative from Stable. The Outlook revision of the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Santander Brasil). In February 2012, Santander Brasil's ratings were affirmed and the Outlook of the LC IDR was revised to Negative from Stable. The Outlook revision of Santander Brasil's LC IDR reflects Fitch's recent downgrade of its parent's (Banco Santander ) LC IDR to 'A' from 'AA-', Outlook Negative, which followed the downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating to 'A' from 'AA-'. The ratings affirmation of the notes reflects the overall performance of the transaction, the strength of Santander Brasil's DPR flows, and the legal structure of the transaction. The combination of these factors provides a two-notch rating differential from the bank's LC IDR of 'A-'. Fitch's ratings address the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal on a semi-annual basis. The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S.-dollar (USD) and Euro-denominated DPRs originated by Santander Brasil. Remittances arise from a variety of sources, including payment on export goods and services, family remittances, and capital flows. In 2011, Santander Brasil processed approximately $37.7 billion in USD- and Euro-denominated remittances, up 31% from 2010's level of $28.7 billion. The total outstanding debt under the program is approximately $1.1 billion, less than 1% of Santander Brasil's total liabilities. Quarterly debt service coverage ratios for 2011 averaged 84.4 times (x), with a low of 62.7x. Additional information on Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co., Santander Brasil, and Banco Santander can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria' (June 24, 2011).

