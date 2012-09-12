Sept 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings to Alaska Student Loan Corp.'s (the issuer's) education loan revenue refunding bonds senior series 2012B-1 and 2012B-2 due Dec. 1, 2043 (together, the series 2012B bonds). The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that State Street Bank and Trust Co. (State Street; 'AA-/A-1+') provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, State Street fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the term rate mode of one year or less and the weekly and monthly interest rate reset modes. Therefore, our ratings apply only during these rate modes. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, or a term rate mode of longer than one year, we will likely withdraw our ratings. The 'AA-' long-term components of our ratings are based on our long-term issuer credit rating on State Street ('AA-') and address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+' short-term components of our ratings are based on our short-term issuer credit rating on State Street ('A-1+') and address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. In view of the senior series 2012B bond structure, changes to our rating on the weekly, monthly, and term-rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the term rate of one year or less or the weekly or monthly rate modes and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If any of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our ratings on the bonds.