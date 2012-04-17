(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed BBVA Colombia's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Ratings. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded BBVA Colombia's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-'. A complete detail of the ratings is included at the end of this press release. BBVA Colombia's Support rating and IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent, BBVA, given its growing strategic importance which is the result of its steady performance, high growth potential and growing contribution to BBVA's bottom line. The parent's IDR (rated 'A', with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) reflects the challenges of its core operating environment and the impact this has had on its performance. BBVA Colombia's local currency IDR bears a Negative Outlook in line with that of its parent. The IDR could be downgraded if its parent's IDR is downgraded, generally maintaining the current one-notch difference. Downward risk for BBVA Colombia's IDRs is limited by its intrinsic creditworthiness, as reflected in its VR. BBVA Colombia's VR could be pressured by severe asset quality deterioration or a dismal performance that would erode its capital and reserve cushion. BBVA Colombia's VR was upgraded after the bank successfully restored its asset quality while sustaining and marginally improving its profitability and capital/reserve cushions, which were generally in line with other entities rated with the same VR. Moreover, BBVA Colombia's positive operating environment and strengthened risk management processes give an additional level of comfort as to the sustainability of these indicators. Colombia's economy has performed well through the crisis, showing stability and resilience. Growth has been wide ranging and sustained while low debt levels and healthy fiscal balances leave room for counter-cyclical stimuli. A large cash and equivalents position coupled with liquid and relatively safe investments contribute to BBVA Colombia's sound liquidity ratios. Contingency liquidity plans complete a process that has been strengthened following the global credit crunch. Despite its larger than proportional share of mortgage and other consumer loans, asset and liability matching compares well, underpinned by a sizable share of long-term funding. Red flags during the crisis prompted the bank to bolster its risk management function while tightening its credit policies. The bank is now better equipped to manage the risks it takes and shows a sound credit process from origination to collection. The positive economic backdrop and bolstered credit process have contributed to improve asset quality which is now better than the industry average. This is complemented by sound loan loss reserve coverage (3.4 times (x) impaired loans and almost 4% of total loans). BBVA Colombia has been able to reverse the impact of higher loan loss reserves during 2008-2009 and stabilize its profitability at a very comfortable level. Tight cost control policies and moderate expansion plans, as well as its improved asset quality should allow BBVA Colombia to sustain its profitability. Sustained profitability and a moderate dividend policy have allowed BBVA Colombia to stabilize its capital ratios (Fitch core capital stood at 10.3% at December 2011). The bank may not be the best capitalized among its peers but considering its ample loan loss reserves, improved asset quality and risk management and good profitability, its capital ratios are deemed adequate. Fierce competition pressured loan portfolio yields and, along with growing funding costs, have somewhat depressed BBVA Colombia's margins. The latter are expected to remain stable - underpinned by BBVA Colombia's growth into retail lending - and are unlikely to improve significantly. BBVA Colombia's institutional funding creates a moderate concentration by depositor (BBVA Colombia's top 25 depositors accounted for about 30% of deposits at December 2011). This is a weakness when compared to larger peers but is well managed and mitigated by strong liquidity. BBVA Colombia is a universal bank catering to corporate and consumer customers in the Colombian market where it is the fourth largest with around 9% market share by assets. The bank is the largest foreign bank in Colombia, it is controlled by BBVA and is fully integrated within its parent's regional strategy and operating structure. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Local currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative; --Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. --Support rating affirmed at '2'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)