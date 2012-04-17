(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco HSBC Salvadoreno, S.A.'s (HSBCS) Viability Rating at 'bb'. All of HSBCS's other ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. HSBCSs Support Rating and IDRs are driven by Fitch's view that there is a high probability that the bank would receive support from its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings plc (rated 'AA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch), if needed. In turn, HSBCS's viability rating (VR) reflects the bank's domestic franchise and market share, improved capital ratios, and well-balanced business mix; however, it also factors weakened asset quality and modest profitability. HSBCS's IDRs and national rating were placed on Negative Rating Watch since January 2012, after the announcement of HSBC's agreement to sell its operations in El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica to Colombian Banco Davivienda, S.A. (Davivienda). The Rating Watch indicates that there is a heightened probability of a potential downgrade of HSBCS's ratings once the transaction is completed, given that HSBCS would no longer receive potential support from its current ultimate parent, and will be resolved once the transaction is completed and Fitch assesses the potential support that Davivienda could provide to its future subsidiaries. HSBCS is the fourth largest bank in El Salvador in terms of assets, with a market share of 14% as of December 2011. The bank has a well balanced, loan portfolio and a nationwide network of 344 points of service. HSBCS consolidates two financial services subsidiaries in El Salvador. HSBCS is part of a local financial group consolidated under Inversiones Financieras HSBC, S.A. (IFHSBC), where it accounts for the majority of consolidated assets and earnings. Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Viability Rating at 'bb'; The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Support '2'; --Long-term National Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Short-term National Rating 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior Unsecured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior Secured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)'. Fitch has also affirmed the National Ratings For Banco HSBC Salvadoreno, S.A.'s holding in El Salvador Inversiones Financieras HSBC and Mantains Negative Watch. HSBCS's rating drivers also explain the national ratings for its holding, as the Bank represents 99% of total assets. IFHSBC's remain on Rating Watch Negative: --Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)"; --Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)". (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)