Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B/RR1' to SUPERVALU INC.'s (SVU) $1.65 billion senior secured asset based revolving credit facility, and to SVU's $850 million senior secured term loan B. Both facilities closed on Aug. 30, 2012. Fitch has also affirmed SVU's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'. In conjunction with the new credit facilities, Fitch has revised its ratings on the senior notes issued by SVU and its subsidiaries, as shown in the rating list below. As of June 16, 2012, the company had $6.3 billion of debt outstanding including capital leases. SVU's new asset based revolver and term loan replace facilities that were secured only by equity in subsidiaries. The new $1.65 billion five-year revolver is secured by inventories and receivables (that are not already pledged to the A/R facility), and the new $850 million six-year term loan is secured by real estate, and a second lien on inventories and receivables. The new facilities do not have restrictive covenants, although the ABL facility includes a 1.0x FCC ratio covenant that becomes effective if availability falls below 10%. The new secured facilities provide needed relief, as headroom in the covenants under the prior credit facility and term loan were down to around 10%. The new facilities do not violate the limitations on liens covenants in the existing notes, which will therefore remain unsecured. Fitch's ratings on individual issues are based on the IDR and the expected recovery in a distressed scenario. Fitch has allocated across the organization an assumed enterprise value of $4.7 billion (after administrative claims), based on the level of EBITDA at each entity. Fitch has allocated inventories and receivables across the various entities based on the level of sales at each entity. In addition, Fitch has allocated real estate across the organization based on various assumptions, including the relative level of PP&E within each segment, the number of stores at each banner, and assumptions about the level of store ownership at each entity. Fitch has further assumed that the assets backing the revolver and term loan are allocated from each entity on a pro rata basis, with the exception that liens at American Stores are limited to $250 million per the limitation on liens covenant in the American Stores notes. It is assumed that $250 million of inventories and receivables at American Stores are collateral for the revolver, and that none of the American Stores real estate is pledged to the term loan. On this basis, the revolving credit facility and term loan are assumed to receive a full recovery, based on the assets pledged to the facilities, leading to a rating of 'B/RR1' on both facilities. The senior unsecured notes at the SUPERVALU INC. level are upgraded to 'CCC+/RR3' from 'CCC/RR4'. The new rating implies a 50% - 70% recovery based on the amount of enterprise value remaining at SUPERVALU INC. net of the inventories and receivables pledged to the revolver and real estate pledged to the term loan. The senior unsecured notes at New Albertson's, Inc. are affirmed at 'CCC/RR4', indicating a recovery of 30% - 50%. These notes are in the weakest position in SVU's capital structure, in Fitch's view, given the level of debt relative to the level of enterprise value at New Albertson's and its direct operating subsidiaries net of inventories and receivables pledged to the revolver and real estate pledged to the term loan. The senior unsecured notes at American Stores Company, LLC are upgraded to 'B/RR1' from 'B-/RR3', as these notes receive a full recovery according to Fitch's analysis. In Fitch's view, these notes are in the strongest position in SVU's capital structure, together with the credit facilities, given a stronger limitation on liens covenant in the American Stores notes, and the relative level of unsecured debt and enterprise value at the American Stores level. What Could Trigger A Rating Action: A downgrade could result if the company is sold in whole or in part, resulting in higher leverage or reduced diversification. In addition, a downgrade could result if negative ID sales persist, suggesting the company is not reversing traffic declines, or if operating margins narrow more than expected, leading to weaker free cash flow and credit metrics. An upgrade could result if the company is able to use asset sales to deleverage its balance sheet, while also reversing negative operating trends. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: SUPERVALU INC. --IDR affirmed at 'CCC'; --$1.65 billion bank credit facilities rated 'B/RR1'; --$850 million term loan B rated 'B/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'CCC+/RR3' from 'CCC/RR4'. New Albertson's, Inc. --IDR affirmed at 'CCC'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'CCC/RR4'. American Stores Company, LLC --IDR affirmed at 'CCC'; --Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'B/RR1' from 'B-/RR3'.