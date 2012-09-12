(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - The failure to pass Japan's annual current deficit financing bill before the end of the most recent parliamentary session presents no risk to the sovereign's ability to service debt maturities, and poses only a remote risk to interest service payments, Fitch Ratings says. The greater worry is the potential economic impact of delayed government spending, although we think Japanese politicians will find a way of passing the bill rather than risk taking blame for disruption of public services. Japan's Ministry of Finance has separate, permanent legal authority to issue new Japanese government bonds to refinance maturing JGBs. Interest payments are classified as current expenditure, meaning that, in theory, the government could run out of money to make coupon payments. However, the government debt consolidation fund is about JPY10trn, which at current interest rates would cover payments for 14-15 months. But passage of the bill is required to authorise JGB issuance for deficit financing. In its absence, the government has already begun attempts to limit spending and to delay a JPY4trn quarterly disbursement to local governments. The longer the time until the bill is passed, the greater the risk of disruption of delivery of public services and of a broader impact on the economy. We believe that cutting expenditure is the only fiscal response to the legislative impasse under serious consideration. There is no intention to run up arrears, or consider other forms of financing, such as bank loans or the Fiscal Investment and Loan Programme, a part of the government finances outside the JGB bill framework. In an extreme case, if the bill is not passed by the end of FY12 on 31 March, about JPY38trn of government deficit spending, worth about 8% of GDP, will not have happened. This would probably be extremely disruptive for the economy. More broadly, the situation again highlights the risks created by political rivalries and legislative deadlock in Japan and the uncertainty this creates. We have previously noted how political risk hangs over the country's fiscal consolidation strategy, for example in the troubled passage of the consumption tax bill in August. The Lower House of Japan's parliament (the Diet) passed the bill in late August, but it had not been passed by the opposition-controlled Upper House by the time the regular parliamentary session ended on Saturday. On 29 August, the Upper House passed a censure motion against Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda. The government may call an extraordinary parliamentary session to attempt to pass the bill in October. We rate Japan 'A+'. We downgraded the sovereign in May, citing the growing risk to its credit profile from high and rising public debt ratios, and both the leisurely pace of planned fiscal consolidation and the political risk relating to implementation. These factors are reflected in the Negative Outlook on the rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)