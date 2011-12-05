(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'AA'
unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Belgium on CreditWatch
with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term
ratings. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Belgium, as for
all European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) members, is 'AAA',
reflecting Standard & Poor's view that the likelihood of the European Central
Bank (ECB) restricting nonsovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt
service is extremely low. This reflects the full and open access to foreign
currency that holders of euros enjoy and which we expect to remain the case in
the future.
RATIONALE The CreditWatch placement is prompted by our concerns about the
potential impact on Belgium of what we view as deepening political, financial,
and monetary problems within the eurozone. To the extent that these
eurozone-wide issues permanently constrain the availability of credit to the
economy, Belgium's economic growth outlook--and therefore the prospects for a
sustained reduction of its public debt ratio--could be affected. Further, it is
our opinion that the lack of progress the European policymakers have made so
far in controlling the spread of the financial crisis may reflect structural
weaknesses in the decision-making process within the eurozone and European
Union. This, in turn, informs our view about the ability of European
policymakers to take the proactive and resolute measures needed in times of
financial stress. We are therefore reassessing the eurozone's record of
debt-crisis management and its implications for our view on the effectiveness
of policymaking in Belgium. Our CreditWatch review will focus on two areas of
our criteria. (See "Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions,"
published June 30, 2011.)
-- The political score. In our view, the overall consistency,
predictability, and effectiveness of policy coordination among institutions
within the eurozone has weakened at a time of severe ongoing fiscal and
economic challenges to a degree more than we envisioned. For Belgium, we
believe this environment could complicate the implementation of the
government's fiscal consolidation strategy, possibly delaying the stabilization
and reversal of the government debt trajectory. Specifically, we will review
the policymaking environment in terms of: the predictability of its overall
policy framework and its policy responses to current developments (see
"Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions," paragraph 40; all
paragraph references herein are to this publication); and the effectiveness of
policymaking in addressing periods of economic distress and correcting economic
imbalances (paragraph 41).
-- The monetary score. We will review the ECB's policy settings and their
impact on financial market conditions, the real economy, and ultimately
Belgium's creditworthiness (paragraphs 107, 117, and 118). If we were to
conclude that the ECB's policy stance is unlikely to be effective in mitigating
the economic and financial shocks that we believe Belgium could be
experiencing, we could lower this score.
CREDITWATCH
We expect to conclude our review as soon as possible after the European
summit on Dec. 9, 2011. If we change one or more scores, we could lower the
long-term rating by one notch. Conversely, if the above concerns were mitigated
by what we consider to be appropriate policy action, we could affirm the rating
at 'AA'.