Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'AA-' rating to the Bay Area Toll
Authority's (BATA) $716.5 million Series 2012 F-1 senior toll bridge revenue
refunding bonds. The bonds are expected to price on Sept. 20, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating on BATA's approximately $5.56
billion of outstanding senior toll bridge revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CRITICAL ASSET: The seven bridge system's long operating history and diverse
and mature traffic base in an urbanized service area provides a critical
transportation link in the San Francisco Bay area and has resulted in a
resilient traffic base.
MODERATE ECONOMIC RATE MAKING FLEXIBLITY: The economic strength and near
monopoly position provide management the ability to adjust rates to maintain a
stable financial profile. The $6.00 peak hour toll is low to moderate for this
type of facility, leaving room for further increases if needed.
HEALTHY FINANCIAL METRICS: Management has a policy to maintain $1 billion in
cash and investments and senior debt service is expected to be covered by at
least 1.8 times (x) However, total leverage including subordinate debt is
moderate to high at 12x net debt to cash available for debt service (CFADS) with
increasing debt service obligations through 2030.
VARIABLE-RATE DEBT AND SWAP EXPOSURE: BATA's debt structure includes $1.5B in
variable rate mode as well as 17% of BATA's portfolio is synthetically fixed
rate bonds.
MANAGEBALE CAPITAL PROGRAM: BATA has made significant progress towards the
completion of its seismic retrofit projects with the east span of the San
Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge set to open on Sept. 3, 2013. Fitch expects the
project to be completed within current projections.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Major delays and cost overruns on the seismic retrofit program could lead to
ratings pressure if financial performance is adversely impacted as result;
--Significant or unanticipated change in BATA's current traffic levels resulting
in material changes in financial performance;
--Considerable additional leverage resulting in a material changes in BATA's
financial metrics.
Security:
The senior bonds are secured by a statutory lien on bridge toll revenues,
subject to category B operation and maintenance expenditures associated with
toll collection and bridge lighting.
CREDIT UPDATE:
The authority will be issuing $716.5 million in Series 2012 F-1 refunding bonds
to refund the outstanding Series 2006F bonds. Net present value savings for the
refunding is currently estimated at approximately $164 million through the life
of the bonds.
For more information on the credit, please see Fitch's release 'Fitch Affirms
Bay Area Toll Authority (California) Senior Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds At 'AA-';
Outlook Stable', dated Oct. 25, 2011 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.