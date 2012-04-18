(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 18 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to Regency Energy
Partners, LP (RGP):
--Initial Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB';
--Revolving credit facility 'BB+';
--Series A Preferreds 'B+'.
A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release. The rating Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings reflect the fixed fee nature of RGP's operations, the quality and
diversity of its portfolio of midstream assets, relatively high leverage, weak
distribution coverage metrics and its affiliation with its general partner
Energy Transfer Equity, LP (ETE; Long-Term IDR 'BB-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch).
The ratings consider that RGP is in the midst of a significant capital spending
program which will see the company spend over $1 billion in growth cap-ex
through 2013 and weigh on leverage metrics in the near-to-medium term. These
growth investments are primarily focused on fee-based or revenue-assured assets
which should help lower RGP's exposure to changes in commodity prices.
Additionally, Fitch expects RGP's leverage metrics will improve as it benefits
from the earnings and cash flow associated with joint venture and organic
projects as they are completed and begin operation.
The ratings consider the following:
Fixed Fee Cash Flow Profile: RGP has over 80% of its gross margin supported by
fixed fee type contracts which largely insulate it from direct changes in
commodity prices. This translates to fairly predictable earnings and cash flow
for the partnership. Additionally, RGP tries to layer on hedges to further lower
open commodity price exposure.
Geographic and Business Segment Diversity: RGP has a diverse set of midstream
assets which allow it to offer fully integrated midstream services to producers.
Its assets are located in and around growing production basins that are liquids
rich and should continue to provide significant organic growth opportunities.
High Leverage/Improving Metrics: As a result of RGP's rapid growth over the past
several years its leverage is high with Debt/Adjusted EBITDA for 2011 of 4.98
times (x) based on Fitch calculations. Somewhat offsetting this high leverage is
lower relative commodity price exposure due to the fixed fee focus of its
business and the expectation that as its growth projects are completed RGP,
rising EBITDA will improve these metrics. Based on Fitch's calculations for
Debt/Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes equity in earnings but includes dividends
from unconsolidated affiliates, Fitch expects RGP's 2012 Debt/Adj. EBITDA of
roughly 4.6 times (x) improving to closer to 4.1x by 2013 as growth projects are
completed.
Large Capital Spending Plan: RGP has a significant capital expenditure program,
with forecasted capital spending of over $1 billion for 2012 and 2013. RGP's
large scale spending will weigh on metrics through 2013 prior to construction
being completed and cash flows coming on line. Fitch expects RGP to fund its
spending with a balance of debt and equity.
Tight Distribution Coverage: Fitch expects RGP's distribution coverage to be
just under 1.0x for 2012, improving to 1.1x in 2013. Fitch prefers to see
distribution coverage in excess 1.0x, as the cash retention can provide a
financial cushion in a downturn, and help fund growth spending and or debt
reduction.
Volumetric Exposure: As typical with gas processor and midstream companies
volumetric risk can be a concern, particularly in a declining rig count
environment. However, production and volumes have largely held up or increased
in RGP's operating basins, which Fitch expects to continue given the gas from
these areas, like the Permian and Eagle Ford basins, tends to have a high
hydrocarbon composition or is tied to oil production which should remain strong
in given current NGL and oil economics.
JV/Structural Subordination: RGP is the owner of several joint venture (JV)
interests some of which have external debt. RGP is structurally subordinate to
the cash operating and debt service need s of these JVs and reliant on JV
distributions to fund its capital spending and its own distributions.
General Partner Relationship: While Fitch's ratings are largely reflective of
RGP's credit profile on a stand-alone basis, they do consider RGP's relationship
with ETE the owner of its general partner interest. ETE's general partner
interest gives it significant control over the MLP's operations, including most
major strategic decisions such as investment plans, distributions, and
management of daily operations. The relationship has also provided opportunities
that might otherwise be unavailable to RGP, such as RGP's acquisitions of
MidContinent Express Pipeline (MEP; IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook) and LDH Energy
Assets Holdings, from and with another ETE affiliate, Energy Transfer Partners,
LP (ETP; IDR:
'BBB-'; Negative Outlook) and its participation in its LoneStar JV with ETP.
Liquidity is adequate and access to capital markets has not been an issue for
RGP which successfully completed a $310 million equity offering in March 2012.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, RGP had $549 million in availability under its $900 million
revolver which matures in 2014. RGP's revolving credit facility contains
financial covenants requiring it to maintain debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio
less than 5.25x, consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense ratio
greater than 2.75x and a secured debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio less than 3x.
RGP is in compliance with all of its covenants.
Catalysts for Positive Rating Action Include:
--Sustained improvement in leverage metrics;
--Successful execution of growth plan and continued metric improvement Fitch
would likely consider a positive rating action as Debt/Adj. EBITDA moves closer
towards and below 4.0x and distribution coverage remains above 1.0x, provided
RGP's 80%+ fee based margin profile and hedging practices stay consistent with
current practices.
Catalysts for a Negative Rating Action include:
--Continued large-scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than
expected debt borrowings;
--An increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices;
--Significant and prolonged decline in demand/prices for NGLs, crude and natural
gas;
--Aggressive growth of distributions at RGP.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
Long-Term IDR 'BB'
Senior Secured Revolver 'BB+'
Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB'
Series A Preferred Units 'B+'
Note: In its Master Limited Partnership analysis, Fitch typically adjusts EBITDA
to exclude nonrecurring extraordinary items, and noncash mark-to-market
earnings. Adjusted EBITDA excludes equity in earnings and includes dividends
from unconsolidated affiliates.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
