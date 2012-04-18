(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 18 - Approximately 4.7 million revenue generating units (RGUs) were
added by the largest telecommunication service providers in 4Q'11, led by
approximately 5.1 million wireless subscriber additions, according to a special
report issued by Fitch Ratings.
Increasing smartphone penetration and the launch of the iPhone 4S were the
primary catalysts supporting a 57% year over year increase of post-paid
subscribers, highlighting the fourth quarter results. Additionally strong high
speed data subscriber additions, along with improving video subscriber loss
trends contributed to a 30% year over year gain in RGU additions among the
largest cable multiple system operators.
Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive
Scorecard' discusses trends in the 4Q'11 regarding the scope and depth of the
competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares
the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable
multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct
broadcast satellite (DBS) operators.
The report also summarizes key operating metrics financial statistics,
particularly related to key forecast items such as revenue growth, margin
changes, capital re-investment and debt. Additionally, the report includes
summary comments concerning key developments in the quarter.
This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following
headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Communications Industry Leaders
Competitive Scorecard -- Fourth-Quarter 2011
(New York Ratings Team)