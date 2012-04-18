(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 18 - Approximately 4.7 million revenue generating units (RGUs) were added by the largest telecommunication service providers in 4Q'11, led by approximately 5.1 million wireless subscriber additions, according to a special report issued by Fitch Ratings. Increasing smartphone penetration and the launch of the iPhone 4S were the primary catalysts supporting a 57% year over year increase of post-paid subscribers, highlighting the fourth quarter results. Additionally strong high speed data subscriber additions, along with improving video subscriber loss trends contributed to a 30% year over year gain in RGU additions among the largest cable multiple system operators. Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard' discusses trends in the 4Q'11 regarding the scope and depth of the competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key forecast items such as revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. Additionally, the report includes summary comments concerning key developments in the quarter. This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard -- Fourth-Quarter 2011 (New York Ratings Team)