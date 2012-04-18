(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Inversiones CMPC, subsidiary of Chile-based forest products company CMPC, plans to issue $500 million in notes under CMPC's full guarantee.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' rating to the proposed notes and affirming our ratings, including the foreign currency corporate credit rating on CMPC, at 'BBB+', while keeping the outlook on CMPC at stable.

-- Positive momentum in the industry will likely allow CMPC to fund its sizable expansion plan mostly with internally generated cash flow. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned a 'BBB+' rating to senior unsecured notes for $500 million due 2022 proposed by Inversiones CMPC S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC). At the same time, we affirmed our foreign currency corporate credit rating on CMPC and our existing senior unsecured rating on Inversiones CMPC at 'BBB+'. The outlook on CMPC remains stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on Chile-based forest products company CMPC reflect its "satisfactory" (as our criteria define it) business profile, benefiting from a strong business mix, solid position in the Chilean and other Latin American tissue markets, and competitive costs. The ratings also incorporate the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, characterized by strong profitability and cash flow generation ability, and moderate financial policy that includes the company's commitment to maintaining targeted financial ratios and liquidity. These strengths help moderate the risks of operating in the cyclical forest products industry, particularly in pulp; market volatility in the Latin American countries where the company operates; and a relatively aggressive expansion strategy. CMPC's business risk profile benefits from significant cost advantages, product diversity, and strong local market positions. The favorable Chilean climate supports significantly above-average forest growth and provides the company with a globally competitive position in pulp and wood products. Also, strong brand loyalty and proprietary distribution channels enable CMPC to control about 76% of Chile's tissue market while expanding its penetration into other South American markets and becoming the leading tissue producer in the region. CMPC's favorable cost position stems from a low-cost fiber base. CMPC's financial performance has been in line with our expectations for the rating in recent quarters. Still-favorable industry and economic conditions and capacity increases should enable the company to maintain its main credit metrics at levels commensurate with the ratings. In fiscal 2011, the company reported net debt to EBITDA of 2.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total net debt of 30%. In the next three years, the company will significantly increase its investment spending to expand its Guaiba pulp mill in Brazil to 1.75 million tons per year (tpy) from the current 450,000 tpy. This project will likely put some stress on CMPC's free operating cash flow and, depending on pulp prices, may also cause its debt to increase through 2014. In that scenario, we believe CMPC will take corrective action to avoid consistently exceeding a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, as its explicit financial policy states. Liquidity We consider CMPC's liquidity position to be "adequate." Although the company has no committed credit lines, it has a public policy of maintaining cash and cash equivalents to cover at least interest and principal maturities for the following 18 months. We consider several aspects in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile:

-- Sources of liquidity, including FFO and cash balances, exceeding uses by at least 1.2x during the next 18 months;

-- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 20%;

-- Very large headroom under a few existing financial covenants included in the company's local bonds, covering debt to tangible net worth, interest coverage, and tangible net worth; and

-- Apparently solid relationships with its banks, and what we view as a satisfactory standing in the credit markets and a good track record in accessing these, both domestically and internationally. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CMPC had about $820 million in cash and liquid investments, and $294 million in short-term debt. The company also has $200 million undrawn under a committed credit facility due 2014. We believe that CMPC will be able to generate at least $900 million in FFO in 2012, and probably $750 million in 2013, assuming pulp prices of about $700 and $670 per ton, respectively, for bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, including transportation costs to Asia. This, along with existing cash sources, would allow the company to fund most of its sizable capital expenditures, which we expect to reach $600 million in 2012 and $1.1 billion in 2013, including spending on the Guaiba project; and pay dividends of $120 million to $150 million annually. CMPC faces manageable debt maturities of about $350 million in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects CMPC's strong competitive position and near-term positive industry conditions that would provide most of the cash it needs to undergo its bold expansion plan through 2014. We also believe total leverage in 2013 and 2014 may eventually increase more than we previously anticipated, if pulp prices decrease by more than 20% from their 2011 levels--which in our opinion is probable--and assuming capital expenditures in those years exceeds $1 billion per year. Under this scenario, we believe the company will expand its capital base through a capital increase or, less likely, put its expansion plan on hold, to avoid a deterioration in credit metrics. Failure to maintain leverage under CMPC's explicitly committed financial policy could lead us to consider a one-notch downgrade. Rating upside is currently limited and would likely depend on our revising the company's business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory." CMPC's large exposure to the cyclical pulp business currently constrains its business risk profile, in our view. Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Empresas CMPC S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Inversiones CMPC S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB+ New Rating Inversiones CMPC S.A. Senior Unsecured $500 mil notes due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)