* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says has signed an agreement with CCRM to support market authorization request for nurown
Sept 13 Moody's says U.S. pharmaceutical research companies see strong revenue growth but profits will lag (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Medtronic Plc - on track for a minimum of $850 million in cost savings by FY18 for Covidien Synergies - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mhsrsL) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its application to market an intranasal version of the emergency opioid-overdose treatment, naloxone.