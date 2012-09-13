(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's (Garanti) two series of eurobonds final ratings of 'BBB-'. The USD600m notes will mature in 2017 and the USD750m notes will mature in 2022 and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with Garanti's other senior unsecured obligations. The assignment of the final ratings follows the completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final ratings are the same as the expected rating assigned on 31 August 2012. However, the Support Rating of the bank was incorrectly stated in the commentary of 31 August 2012, and has been corrected below. Garanti is the second largest privately-owned Turkish retail and commercial bank, controlling deposit and loan market shares of 12%. Dogus Group, a leading Turkish conglomerate, holds a 24.2% stake in the bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; 'BBB+'/Negative) controls 25.01%. These shareholders, working in a strategic partnership and equally represented on Garanti's board, are long-term investors. The remaining shares are broadly held. Garanti's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB-'/Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3' Short-term local currency IDR 'F3' National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'/Stable Viability Rating 'bbb-' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)