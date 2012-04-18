(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK; A+/Negative/A-1) are not affected by the company's relatively good first-quarter earnings report. Results benefited from sequentially higher fee income in most of its businesses, partly offset by lower net interest revenue and moderately higher expenses. BK reported net income of $619 million, up from adjusted net income of $572 million in the previous quarter (excluding $67 million in fourth-quarter restructuring charges). In line with our expectations for the rating, BK generated a pretax operating margin of approximately 27%, as well as a solid increase in its capital ratios. Excluding BK's Shareowner Services business that was sold at year-end 2011, total revenue increased 6% from the previous quarter, helped by a 6% rise in investments services fees and a 2% increase in investment management fees. Excluding performance fees, investment management revenue rose a more substantial 7%. Higher equity market valuations and net new business were responsible for much of the increase in fee income, which is partly tied to assets under custody and administration (AUCA) and assets under management (AUM). AUCA rose 3% in the first quarter to $26.6 trillion, and AUM climbed 4% to $1.3 trillion. Although the net interest margin increased slightly on growth in BK's investment portfolio, net interest revenue dipped 2% in the quarter. This decline reflects balance sheet shrinkage from deposit outflows as clients likely reinvested in the financial markets as risk concerns eased. We expect ongoing deposit fluctuation, depending on investor sentiment. Adjusted operating expenses rose 4% from the fourth quarter as a result of elevated litigation expenses and the seasonal expensing of stock options. We expect that BK will continue to carefully control operating expenses. However, litigation expenses may remain high and volatile on a quarterly basis given legal issues, including BK's foreign exchange pricing and the current trial regarding previously booked foreign tax credits. Positively, BK boosted its capital ratios further in the first quarter. The company estimated that its pro forma Basel III Tier I Common ratio rose to 7.6% at the end of the first quarter from 7.1% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Also, BK's Basel I leverage ratio rose to 5.6% from 5.2%, providing additional cushion above the 5.0% "well-capitalized" minimum. BK repurchased $371 in common shares in the quarter, which completed its 2011 authorization. We expect the company will actively buy back shares under its new $1.16 billion program authorization announced in mid-March. However, the rating reflects our expectation that BK will repurchase shares at a measured quarterly pace and that its total payout will not exceed 60%-65% of net income in 2012. The negative rating outlook on BK reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating because of the one notch of uplift we incorporate into our ratings on BK, given our expectation of potential extraordinary U.S. government support. Otherwise, we continue to view BK's fundamental trends as stable. We expect that BK's overall financial performance will remain satisfactory, although earnings power should remain subdued because of low interest rates. The rating also reflects our expectation that BK will increase and maintain its Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio above 7.0% over the next few years through earnings generation, the run-off of its speculative-grade mortgage-backed securities portfolio, and conservative capital management. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)