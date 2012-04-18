(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 18 - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) reported a strong first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12), with higher revenues and controlled non-interest expenses. As a result, PNC produced positive operating leverage on a sequential basis, and the company expects it will do so throughout 2012. Risk adjusted earnings remain strong with pre-provision net revenues to net charges-offs at nearly four times coverage. Bucking the trend in the industry, PNC posted spread income growth, driven by the loans acquired from the RBC Bank (USA) acquisition, organic commercial loan growth, and lower funding costs. PNC closed on this transaction in early March 2012, adding approximately $15 billion in loans and approximately $18 billion in deposits. The purchase price was below tangible book value, and consideration was paid in cash. PNC reported higher residential mortgage and asset management revenues, contributing to a 7% sequential improvement in non-interest income. The entire industry benefited during the quarter from strong Refi-related mortgage income, while asset management revenues were higher on improved equity markets. Excluding RBC integration expenses ($145 million in 1Q'12 and $28 million in 4Q'11) and the trust preferred securities redemption charge last quarter ($198 million), non-interest expenses were down a solid 7% on a sequential basis. PNC also reported $40 million in RBC-related operating expenses, and $72 million in addition to legal reserves in 1Q'12. Expenses continued to be plagued by mortgage-related charges, albeit at a lower level in 1Q'12 than 4Q'11. PNC reported $38 million in residential mortgage foreclosure-related expenses in 1Q'12, down from $240 million of residential mortgage foreclosure-related expenses in 4Q'11. Similar to others in the industry, PNC reported higher home equity nonperforming loan balances as a result of new supervisory guidance. Non-performing assets (NPAs) increased 6% sequentially due to the higher home equity non-performing loans (NPLs) and larger foreclosed real estate balances added in the RBC acquisition. Despite higher NPA balances, NCOs were low for the quarter at only 81 basis points (bps). Tier 1 common remained strong at an estimated 9.3% at March 31, 2012, albeit down from the prior quarter-end as a result of the acquisition of RBC, which contributed to a decrease of approximately 120bps on the Tier 1 common ratio. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)