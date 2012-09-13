Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has placed Yorkshire Building Society Society's (YBS; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') mortgage covered bonds' 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and maintained Co-operative Bank plc's (Coop; 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') covered bonds on RWN. Fitch has also assigned D-Caps and Outlooks to UK covered bond programmes, following publication of its updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The RWN on YBS's covered bonds reflects that the programme analysis no longer supports its current rating, following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. Coop's covered bonds have been maintained on RWN due to the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) being on RWN, and additionally now for the same reason as outlined for YBS. For both programmes, the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk), would cap the covered bond rating at 'AA+', which also considers a two-notch recovery uplift. The asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis should not further limit the rating. Fitch expects to receive feedback from YBS and Coop within one month regarding any plans to change their programmes. If no changes are proposed, Fitch expects to downgrade the ratings. If changes likely to impact the ratings are proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN should be resolved. If changes are implemented that address the drivers of a potential downgrade, the agency will affirm the ratings. The Negative Outlooks assigned to Bradford & Bingley (B&B) and Northern Rock Asset Management's (NRAM) covered bonds' 'AAA' ratings are due to the Negative Outlook on the UK sovereign's 'AAA' rating. The ratings rely heavily on the involvement of the UK sovereign in the programmes, either in the form of guarantees on the covered bonds or through strong involvement with the issuer. The two programmes have not been assigned D-Caps because the ratings are not based on the standard covered bonds methodology to consider the combination of IDR and D-Cap. The Stable Outlooks assigned to the ratings of the remaining UK programmes are due to the Stable Outlooks on the IDR of the issuer in most cases. If the IDRs are Negative, a one-notch downgrade would not be expected to lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds. The Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating is also not a driver as a one-notch downgrade would not be expected to impact the covered bond ratings. Finally, Fitch's expectation is that both the asset performance and AP maintenance will remain stable. D-Caps determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis reflecting Fitch's view of the likelihood of a programme defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer default. Apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest risk assessment of the following components: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (systemic and cover pool-specific) and privileged derivatives. D-Caps of 8 are assigned when programmes have no liquidity gaps and there is protection for interest payments, in line with Fitch's criteria. The assessments of the components are published for programmes with a D-Cap of 8 but the highest risk assessment does not drive the result unless Fitch expects that a weakness in any of the components would compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the programme. Fitch has assigned a very low risk or low risk assessment to the asset segregation component for most UK covered bonds, because the agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the cover pool available to investors post issuer default. The liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap is moderate for most non-pass-through UK programmes, due to the 12 month extension periods and pre-maturity tests in place, which are considered adequate protections for UK residential mortgages. As the UK sovereign IDR is 'AAA'/Negative, the rating does not act as a constraining factor in this assessment. The systemic alternative management risk assessment is moderate for all non-pass-through UK programmes. Fitch views the significant roles being performed post issuer default by the administrator of the limited liability partnership that would need to contract other parties to perform important functions as a potential negative for the programmes, but the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework is also taken into account. The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate risk for the majority of the UK programmes, driven by Fitch's view of the issuer's processes, data delivery and IT systems in place. Issuers with market-based systems for cover pool management, excellent data provision to Fitch and strong experience in covered bonds and securitisation have a low risk assessment. Programmes that are considered to be in wind down/dormant are assessed up to two categories worse, as Fitch believes this may lead to a higher risk of pool deterioration. The risk assessment for privileged derivative ranges from very low to moderate, depending on the materiality of the exposure and whether the derivatives are provided by external or intra-group counterparties. This component is not the sole driver of the D-Cap for any of the listed programmes. The programmes' D-Caps and risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as follows: Abbey National Treasury Services plc (ANTS;'A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate Clydesdale Bank Plc - No. 2 programme (regulated programme) (Clydesdale; 'A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate HSBC Bank plc (HSBC; 'AA'/Negative/'F1+') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate For the ANTS, Clydesdale No. 2, HSBC and RBS programmes, the driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific and systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives. The liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment reflects the agency's view of the mitigants in place in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, 12-month extension period for the liquidation of the UK residential mortgages, and additionally for Abbey, a 12-month pre-maturity test for the hard bullet bonds in the programme. The rating on a PD basis of Abbey's bonds has changed to 'AA+' from 'AA' driven by a D-Cap of 4 and because the AP level Fitch considers in its analysis is also in line with this rating on a PD basis. Bank of Scotland plc (BoS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate Barclays Bank Plc - Residential Mortgage (Barclays; 'A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate The driver of the D-Caps of 3 for the BoS and Barclays' mortgage programmes is the moderate high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is driven by the pre-maturity test, the breach of which leads to an issuer event of default and a sale of cover assets by the LLP at least six months prior to a scheduled covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch has assessed the stressed time to sell residential mortgage cover assets in the UK as nine months. The rating for the programmes on a PD basis has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 and because the AP level Fitch considers in its analysis is in line with this rating on a PD basis. In accordance with Fitch's policies BoS appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a D-cap component assessment that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Bank of Scotland Plc - Intelligent Finance Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: low Barclays Bank Plc - Public Sector Public sector covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: moderate Clydesdale Bank Plc - No. 1 programme Public sector covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: moderate The BoS Intelligent Finance, Barclays Public Sector and Clydesdale No. 1 programmes are pass-through and have a three-month interest reserve and therefore, the highest risk of the components does not drive the D-Caps of 8. The agency believes that none of the components compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the programme. For the Barclays Public Sector and the Clydesdale No. 1 programme, the PD rating has changed to 'AAA' from 'AA', driven by a D-Cap of 8 and because the AP level Fitch considers in its analysis is also in line with this rating on a PD basis. Coop Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA' on RWN D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: very low The RWN has been maintained due to the IDR being on RWN and now by the cap on the covered bond rating, under the updated criteria, to 'AA+', which also considers a two-notch recovery uplift. The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific and systemic alternative management. The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity for the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework. Coventry Building Society (CBS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: low Leeds Building Society (LBS; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: low For the CBS and LBS programmes, the driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk and systemic alternative management. The former is driven by the agency's view of the mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management assessment reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework. The rating on a PD basis of LBS bonds have changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 and because the AP level Fitch considers in its analysis is also in line with this rating on a PD basis. Lloyds TSB Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment of asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives. The asset segregation is driven by the set-off and bank account triggers being inconsistent with Fitch' criteria. The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extension on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework. Finally, the privileged derivatives assessment is due to internal interest rate swaps being in place that are considered highly material for the programme. The rating on a PD basis has changed to 'AA+' from 'AA' driven by a D-Cap of 4 and because the AP level Fitch considers in its analysis is also in line with this rating on a PD basis. Nationwide Building Society (NBS; 'A+'/Negative/'F1') Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate YBS Mortgage covered bonds: 'AAA' on RWN D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate The RWN for the YBS programme is driven by the cap on the covered bond rating on a PD basis at 'AA-'. A rating of 'AA+' is still possible because the level of AP Fitch relies on supports a two-notch recovery uplift. The driver of the D-Caps of 4 for the NBS and YBS programmes is the moderate risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives. The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework. Finally, the privileged derivatives assessment is due to internal interest rate swaps being in place that are considered highly material for the programme. The rating on a PD basis of NBS's bonds has changed to 'AAA' from 'AA+', driven by a D-Cap of 4.