April 18 - The multiyear downturn in the U.S. housing market has driven
notable and sustained changes in new home buyer behavior, and regional
differences in the pricing mix remain clear in recent data. Fitch Ratings notes
that average new home prices in the West (particularly California) have
undergone a radical structural shift over the last five years, diverging
somewhat from other parts of the country.
While all regions have reported a major shift in new home sales toward lower
price points during the downturn, particularly as credit standards have
tightened and household incomes have stagnated, the shift to lower priced and
typically smaller homes has been especially clear in the West.
Census data indicate that new single-family homes priced under $200,000 now
account for 22.9% of the total in the West, compared with 12.2% in 2007. Over
the same period, the share of new sales driven by homes priced above $500,000
shrank from 22.7% to just 8.6% of all new sales in the region.
Superior affordability, reflected not only in low prices, but also in
historically low mortgage rates for creditworthy buyers, clearly lies at the
heart of the relative strength at the bottom end of the new home market. As some
regional markets show tentative signs of improvement, this could spur increased
activity in the trade-up segment as these customers look to step up to homes at
higher price points.
While we continue to see the U.S. housing recovery proceeding at an irregular
and anemic pace this year, some recent data suggest that buyers nationwide are
starting to apply for larger mortgages, probably for trade-up houses. The West
may be the first region to show material improvements in pricing. Average new
home prices fell year over year in the Northeast, Midwest, and South during the
fourth quarter of 2011, but rose by 0.5% in the West.
Among Fitch-rated homebuilders, Toll Brothers and Standard Pacific appear best
positioned to benefit from any early recovery in demand for trade-up housing.
