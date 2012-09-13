Sept. 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that is does not
believe the possible merger of U.K. defense contractor BAE Systems PLC
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Netherlands-based aerospace company European Aeronautic
Defence and Space Co. N.V. (EADS; A-/Positive/A-2) will have a major impact on
the credit quality of U.S. defense contractors. The proposed transaction, which
was likely prompted by declining defense spending in the U.S. and Europe and
EADS' limited success in winning business from the U.S. government, would result
in the world's largest aerospace and defense company by sales, with revenues
exceeding those of Boeing Co. (A/Stable/A-1), the current largest, with
estimated 2012 revenues of $80 billion. Defense and space operations will likely
be similar in scale to the world's largest military contractor, Lockheed Martin
Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), which has about $47 billion in sales.
The BAE/EADS combination is not likely to change the competitive environment
in the U.S. significantly, as BAE already has a large U.S. presence, although
the larger company may be more competitive outside the U.S. (by far the
world's largest defense market) and Europe. There is little overlap in the
product offerings of the two companies, although both are part of the joint
venture that produces the Eurofigther aircraft, and one that produces
missiles. The combined company will have one of the broadest product lines of
any A&D company, producing commercial airliners, commercial and military
helicopters, military fighter and cargo aircraft, satellites and launch
vehicles, warships, ground combat vehicles, and defense electronics and
related support services. BAE has built a large U.S. business through
acquisitions and participates in a number of major programs, including ground
combat vehicles, defense electronics, and aircraft structures and electronic
warfare systems for the F-35 fighter. EADS has had limited success in the
U.S., most notably in helicopters. We also believe that the complex ownership
structure and partial government ownership could constrain the combined
company's ability to expand its U.S. business, as demonstrated by the long,
acrimonious competition between Boeing and EADS to produce aerial refueling
tankers for the U.S. Air Force.
A BAE/EADS merger could prompt the large U.S. prime contractors to consider
joining together, but we do not view this as likely. The U.S. Department of
Defense (DoD) has recently softened its stance on large mergers because of the
planned flat-to-declining defense budgets for the foreseeable future. However,
we do not believe there is a clear benefit to mergers between the large prime
contractors, as there was after the end of the Cold War when there were
numerous competitors for major weapons platforms such as aircraft and ships,
and defense budgets were being cut more significantly than foreseen in the
DoD's current plans.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions.Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher A Denicolo, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1449;
christopher_denicolo@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Chris Mooney, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-4240;
chris_mooney@standardandpoors.com