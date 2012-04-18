(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on West Point, Ga.-based cable service provider Knology Inc. are unaffected by the company's recently announced definitive agreement to be acquired by WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW; B-/CW Pos/--). (For more information, see the research update on WOW, published earlier today on RatingsDirect.)

Under the terms of the agreement, WOW will acquire all outstanding shares of Knology for approximately $1.5 billion in cash, including the repayment of debt. If the transaction closes as planned, we expect all of Knology's existing debt (consisting of a $195 million term loan A, $545 million term loan B, and a $50 million revolving credit facility) to be repaid, and we would withdraw the corporate credit rating and all issue-level ratings at that time. The companies expect the transaction to close after approval by Knology's stockholders and satisfaction of customer closing conditions and regulatory approvals. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)