UPDATE 1-PSA says will honour existing Opel labour agreements
* Opel labour reps: PSA to keep Opel as independent company (Adds details, background)
Sept 13 Moody's says BAE-EADS combination would be credit positive for both companies (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Opel labour reps: PSA to keep Opel as independent company (Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 India's Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion Tata group, will focus on boosting shareholder returns and tightening capital allocation rules, newly-appointed chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement on Tuesday.
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp bought a naphtha cargo from Iran last month, the Asian country's first such purchase from Iran since October 2016, sources familiar with the matter said.