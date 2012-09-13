Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the Round Rock
Independent School District (ISD), TX bonds:
--Approximately $705 million unlimited tax bonds affirmed at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by revenues from an unlimited tax levied against all
taxable property within the district. Series 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2010D are
additionally secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund, whose bond guarantee
program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: A history of strong financial performance has
contributed to substantial general fund reserves which aid in managing
enrollment and state funding uncertainties. The district covered the loss of
state funding in the fiscal 2012/2013 biennium with operational cost savings.
HEALTHY TAX BASE: The large tax base is anchored in technology manufacturing,
but well diversified and without taxpayer concentration. New construction
activity generated a small tax base gain in fiscal 2013 for the second
consecutive year on the heels of a modest decline, the first in eight years.
Education, government and health care mitigate the district's exposure to a
technology downturn.
ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT: Overall debt levels are relatively high but are not
atypical for a fast-growth Texas school district. School officials have not
over-built, relying on portable structures to supplement permanent facilities
until long-term growth patterns are ascertained. A moderate debt amortization
rate and debt service tax rate provide ample capacity to support the district's
near- and medium-term growth needs.
STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY: A highly educated workforce and population gains have
fueled strong regional economic growth; unemployment rates are low, while income
and wealth levels are above average.
CREDIT PROFILE
AUSTIN AREA GROWTH
The district is located eight miles north of Austin (rated 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook by Fitch) within Travis County and Williamson County (rated 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook). Enrollment increased 2.7% on average between fiscal 2008 and
2013, a still robust but more manageable pace than the 3.8% average rate of the
preceding 10 years.
The district's taxable assessed value (TAV) grew by more than 7% on average over
the past 15 years to a sizable $21 billion in fiscal 2013; single-family
residences comprise about 58% of the total. Top 10 taxpayers include computer,
semiconductor, pharmaceutical and healthcare concerns. Fitch believes management
expectations for 2% TAV growth over the next several years are reasonable based
on apparent recovery of the local housing market and commercial/industrial
expansions underway.
OPERATING FLEXIBILITY
Conservative budgeting and strong operating performance have enabled the
district to build general fund balances to $218 million, or 68.5% of spending as
of June 30, 2011. A fiscal 2011 net operating surplus of $20.6 million (6.5% of
spending) includes $12.4 million in non-recurring grant monies. While addressing
fiscal 2012/2013 state funding cuts largely with cost savings, the board set
aside $30 million of reserves for potential budget shortfalls in 2014/2015 and
$13 million for technology purchases over the next several years.
The M&O tax rate is at the statutory cap of $1.04 per $100 of TAV, which can be
increased by an additional $0.13 with voter approval. District officials report
no plans to approach voters for a rate increase.
FAVORABLE RESULTS DESPITE LOSS OF STATE FUNDING
The district lost $30 million in state funding for fiscal 2012 ($20 million) and
2013 ($10 million), about 4.5% of total spending for the biennium. Management
expects a $15 million operating surplus for fiscal 2012, which includes cost
savings (elimination of support staff, various program reductions and a small
increase in class sizes) and $7 million in nonrecurring grants. The board
adopted a fiscal 2013 budget with a $6.9 million (2.1% of spending) deficit
despite some softening of historically conservative staffing assumptions. Fitch
believes management expectations to end the year closer to break-even appear
achievable given active interim budget monitoring and strong historical
performance yielding surplus operations in years budgeted as break-even.
AMPLE DEBT CAPACITY
Overall debt (including overlapping debt) of $5,869 per capita or 6.6% of market
value is above average. A moderate 10-year amortization rate of 55.4% reflects
descending debt service over 23 years. Based on the results of a planned
demographic study, the district may seek bond authorization in 2013 to fund new
facilities and improvements. Portable facilities currently supplement the
district's permanent facilities across 49 campuses. A fiscal 2012 interest and
sinking (I&S) fund tax rate of $.295 per $100 of TAV provides the district with
ample capacity below the statutory rate of $.50 for new debt issuance.
MODERATE FIXED COSTS
The district's pension liabilities are limited to its participation in the state
pension plan administered by the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS). The
district's annual contribution to TRS is determined by state law, as is the
contribution for the state-run post-employment benefit healthcare plan.
Including debt service, pension and other post-employment benefit contributions,
payments on long-term liabilities are moderate at 20% of fiscal 2011 general
fund expenditures and transfers out.
HEALTHY LOCAL ECONOMY
A stable and diverse employer base supports a low unemployment rate of 5.8% (May
2012). Median household income exceeds state and national averages by 141% and
135%, respectively.
IHS Global Insights projects that Austin will continue to perform over the next
five years as one of the top-growth metros in the country based on its
well-educated work force, world class research facilities, high quality of life,
and low cost of living. The fastest growing employment sectors are expected to
be professional/business services and education/health services, which Fitch
notes is consistent with current trends.