Sept 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating to Tesoro Corp.'s (BB+/Stable/--) two senior unsecured notes series, one due 2017 and another due 2022. At the same time, we assigned a '3' recovery rating to both note issues, indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. We expect the company to use a portion of the proceeds to pay down the $450 million of existing senior notes due 2015 and the $473 million senior notes due 2017. Pro forma for the issuance and the redemptions, we expect, Tesoro will have about $1.6 billion in balance-sheet debt at the end of third quarter 2012. The outlook on Tesoro is stable based on our view that, at current debt levels, the ratings could sustain periods of subpar financial performance owing to cyclical factors. RATINGS LIST Tesoro Corp. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable New Ratings Senior unsecured notes BB+ Recovery rating 3