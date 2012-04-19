(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings believes Pfizer's sale of its infant nutrition unit could be construed as strategically beneficial for potential suitors, but might also produce some ratings pressure. One potential petitioner for Pfizer's nutrition business is Swiss food company Nestle SA. While we do not have information to indicate that such a transaction would happen, we believe an acquisition would make strategic sense, as it would build on Nestle's existing successful nutrition brands, which showed 7.3% organic growth in 2011. The move would also help boost Nestle's presence in growing emerging markets, more specifically in China, where the Pfizer unit already has a meaningful presence. Pfizer put the unit up for sale in July 2011 as it sought to shed some of its noncore businesses. Pfizer's animal health business is also under strategic review. We believe the rating headroom is low for Nestle under its current 'AA+' rating, underscored by its net leverage which stood at 1.1x at the end of 2011. Consequently, we think that a potential debt-funded acquisition of Pfizer's infant nutrition, subject to details of its financing, could potentially position Nestle's net leverage in the 1.0x to 1.5x range more permanently. In addition, net debt could end up above management's target of CHF15 billion-CHF18 billion for the 2012-2013 period. This would reflect a change in tack in management's preference to pursue value creation via external growth more decisively. In our view, such a stance would counteract the attrition caused by the negative currency effect (strong CHF) seen in 2011 considering Nestle's worldwide presence. As the current rating does not leave much room for large debt-funded merger and acquisition activity, under these assumptions, downward rating pressure would likely exist, albeit possibly limited to one notch, subject to the company's confirmation of its future financial policy. M&A has been relatively muted in packaged food internationally since 2010 without any large, transformational, or cross-border acquisitions as companies preferred conserving cash; similarly, we believe the Pfizer deal would not herald a period of consolidation in the sector. However, further acquisitions are possible yet opportunistic as the individual markets remain highly fragmented globally. This picture contrasts with alcoholic beverages, especially beer, as this is an industry in a clear consolidating path. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)