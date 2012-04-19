(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded UK house builder Taylor Wimpey plc's (TW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. Its Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. "Taylor Wimpey is now predominantly focused on UK house building following the disposal of its North American business in the second quarter of 2011, focusing management attention on increasing margins and developing its strategic land bank for sustained medium term profitability," says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporate Finance team. "Whilst benefiting from a solid capital structure with long-term capital intensive land bank development activities well supported by its equity position and only modest debt to fund measured working capital growth. In Fitch's view, all these positive elements have contributed towards a rating upgrade." TW's solid recovery is most evident from continued margin growth. At FY11 EBITDA margins improved to 8.8% from 5.0% and 1.7% for FY10 and FY09 respectively. This reflects a combination of lower build costs, overhead rationalisation and lower land bank costs. Fitch's forecasts have been revised to show improved expected performance with adjusted net debt/EBITDAR leverage now estimated at around 1.5x. Fitch expects TW to maintain a leverage ratio of around 1.5x on a sustained basis (or around 3.5x if land creditors are also included as debt). Fitch currently estimates that UK house prices could fall by a further 5%-10% in the medium term. This will mask some regional disparities, particularly in central London, where it is expected that foreign (cash) buyers will continue to underpin prices with annual low signal digit growth expected in the medium term. The long term view on UK residential property volumes is relatively robust with a structural under-supply of homes in the UK. However, constrained mortgage financing, high unemployment and relatively high house prices (when based on affordability models) are likely to keep new housing sales significantly below pre-crisis levels. Positively, low interest rates, relatively low arrears (when compared to past recessions) and attractive rental yields (compared to UK gilt rates) have supported prices from falling further. TW, to some extent, is restricted by the low volume UK housing market and its inherent high cyclicality. However, it benefits from being one of the market leaders, enjoying reasonable market share and solid diversification across the UK. That said, more exposure to the favourable London market would be viewed as a positive for the rating. TW has also taken steps to enhance their product mix moving away from weak demand housing units such as lower priced apartments towards building higher priced houses with stronger demand dynamics. TW's liquidity position remains strong with a fully undrawn GBP600m committed debt facility and no debt maturities until Q414. High debt funding costs were further reduced during FY11 with a GBP85m debt buyback of the 10.375% Senior unsecured note due 2015. All debt facilities benefit from a shortfall guarantee from Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd, the main operational and asset-owning entity of the TW group (representing over 90% of consolidated assets, revenue and EBITDA). This reduces the senior lenders' structural subordination, as any shortfall of recovery by the guaranteed senior lenders ranks equally as an unsecured liability of the guarantor. However, the pension funds benefit from the Pension Protection Fund standard guarantee, which increases their recovery.