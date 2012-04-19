(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP) upcoming 15-year U.S. dollar subordinated notes 'BBB- (exp)'. The notes - for an amount to be determined - will be issued by BCP through its Panamanian branch. Principal will mature in 15 years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at time of issuance for the first 10 years and a LIBOR-based floating rate starting on year 11 (2023). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. BCP has a long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', and a long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB'. The notes rank junior to BCP's senior unsecured debt and will be structurally subordinated to the existing and future obligations of BCP's subsidiaries - including trade payables - and to labor, tax and other obligations that are privileged by law. The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BCP's existing and future subordinated debt and will be senior to BCP's existing and future junior subordinated debt. BCP will use the proceeds from the planned issue for general corporate purposes. Although its leverage will slightly increase in the short run, Fitch expects that gradual debt replacement and continued growth and positive returns, will allow the bank to sustain adequate capital levels. Fitch currently rates BCP as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Viability rating 'bbb'; --Support rating '3'; --Support floor 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'; --Subordinated debt 'BBB-' --Junior subordinated debt 'B+' The Rating Outlook is Stable. BCP is Peru's largest bank with a dominating market share of about 36% of the banking system's assets. It is the principal operating company within Credicorp, Peru's largest financial services company, which controls 97.6% of BCP; Credicorp is widely held. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)