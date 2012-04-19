(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three tranches of IM Caja Laboral 2,
FTA, a Spanish RMBS transaction as follows:
Class A (ISIN ES0347552004): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0347552012): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative
Class C (ISIN ES0347552020): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
The affirmation reflects the significant level of credit support that is
available to the rated tranches, despite the worsening in performance seen in
most recent months.
As of February 2012 loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 1.6% of
the current portfolio, while cumulative defaults, defined as loans in arrears by
more than 12 months, reached 1.9% of the original portfolio balance. Recoveries
received on such loans in this period stood at 46.3% of the total defaulted
balance.
According to the information received from the management company, InterMoney
Titulizacion, the originator of the loans has been repurchasing defaulted loans
from the portfolio, which is why at present there are no repossessions on the
balance sheet of the special purpose vehicle. The agency has concerns about the
ability of the originator to continue with this practice, given the tightening
in liquidity on the market.
At present the reserve fund is at 92.6% of its target amount. Given the current
pipeline of late stage arrears and based on the most recent roll-through rates
of loans to default, the agency expects the reserve fund to be utilised in the
upcoming payment dates. Despite the expected deterioration in transaction
performance, Fitch believes that the credit support available to the rated
tranches is sufficient to withstand the respective rating stresses. For this
reason the agency has affirmed the current rating of the notes.
In Fitch's view, the poor performance of the loans in the pool in comparison to
the more seasoned transaction, IM Caja Laboral 1, can be attributed to the
presence of loans with adverse characteristics. The agency notes that most of
the loans in the portfolio (74.3% of the current pool) were originated at the
peak of the mortgage market, in 2006 and 2007. In addition, the portfolio
comprises mostly high loan-to-value (LTV) loans, with the current
Fitch-calculated indexed weighted average LTV at 94.1%. The portfolio also
comprises loans originated to non-Spanish residents.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess the ratings were investor
reports.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August
2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, and 'EMEA
Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 11
August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
(New York Ratings Team)