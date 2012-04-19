(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- 3W Power S.A., the parent holding company of Netherlands-based AEG
Power Solutions B.V.has terminated the agreement for the public takeover by
Luxembourg-registered Andrem Power S.C.A. This followed the decision by the
German Federal Supervisory Authority to prohibit the public tender offer by
Andrem Power S.C.A.
-- These developments occurred after 3W Power published the guidance for
2012, forecasting a reduction in revenues and profitability, compared with the
target stated in the Agenda 2012 strategic project.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on AEG Power Solutions to stable
from developing and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that AEG Power Solutions' credit
metrics will remain within the range commensurate with the 'B-' rating,
despite weakening due to energy-related regulations and pricing pressure in
the company's main markets in the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Netherlands-based AEG Power Solutions B.V. to stable from developing. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on AEG Power
Solutions.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the termination by 3W Power S.A.'s board of the
transaction agreement related to the public takeover bid by
Luxembourg-registered Andrem Power S.C.A., the acquisition vehicle of private
equity investor Nordic Capital Fund VII. 3W Power is the ultimate parent of
AEG Power Solutions. The termination followed the decision by the German
Federal Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to prohibit the public tender offer by
Andrem, dated April 5, 2012.
BaFin stated in its order that it found that Andrem's offer document was not
in compliance with certain provisions of German law. One of the issues
specified by BaFin related to the impact of AEG Power Solutions' significant
downward revision of its forecasts for 2012 on the structuring of the material
adverse change (MAC) provision of the takeover offer.
3W Power issued the trading update on March 13, 2012, stating the guidance for
2012 revenues in the range of EUR430 million to EUR460 million with an EBITDA
margin in the range of 9%-11%. We estimate that this guidance results in
revenues of up to EUR70 million lower than those targeted by the Agenda 2012
strategic project, alongside reduced profitability.
On the basis of the revised forecasts, we assess that AEG Power Solutions'
credit metrics under our base-case credit scenario in the next 12 months will
be lower than we had previously anticipated, but will remain commensurate with
the rating. Under our base-case scenario, we believe that regulatory pressures
relating to renewable energy in developed markets such as Germany, combined
with pricing pressure in emerging markets such as India, are restricting the
opportunity for AEG Power Solutions to improve its profitability and cash
generation in the near term.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, AEG Power Solutions posted Standard & Poor's-adjusted
gross debt of EUR135 million. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that the
company will generate about EUR30 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2012
(corresponding to less than EUR40 million excluding Standard & Poor's
adjustments), a 33% decline year on year. We anticipate that debt will remain
at the same level as in 2011, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to debt
of about 11%, marginally above the 10% we consider commensurate with the
current rating.
At the same time, we believe that cash flow generation will suffer from
pressure on earnings, and that the company will post negative free operating
cash flow (FOCF) in 2012. That said, we estimate that the company will achieve
an improved level of FOCF compared with the negative EUR16 million posted in
2011. We anticipate that trading conditions will remain difficult in 2013 and
consequently, that AEG Power Solutions could face further weakening in its
earnings and cash generation.
Liquidity
We assess AEG Power Solutions' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. In
our assessment, we take into account the following factors:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's primary sources of liquidity
consisted of cash balances of about EUR82 million and access to short-term lines
of credit and factoring facilities that we understand can be rolled over at
maturity.
-- AEG Power Solutions has no meaningful debt maturities before 2015,
when the EUR100 million 9.25% notes mature. The company does not have any
covenants governing its debt instruments.
-- AEG Power Solutions receives advance payments for orders. We
anticipate, however, that the proportion of customer prepayments for orders
will decrease over time, in line with the company's strategy.
-- We forecast that AEG Power Solutions will generate positive FFO in the
next 24 months.
These sources should cover estimated uses of liquidity (such as working
capital investment, maintenance and growth capital expenditures, and modest
acquisition spending) by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that AEG Power Solutions' credit ratios
will remain within the range commensurate with the 'B-' rating, despite
weakening due to renewable energy-related regulations and pricing pressure in
AEG Power Solutions' main markets in the next 12 months.
We believe that under our base-case scenario, which assumes some momentum in
the global economic recovery, the company will maintain flat to modest growth
in revenues and generate fully adjusted EBITDA of about EUR30 million per year
in the near term. We consider leverage of adjusted FFO to debt of about 10% to
be commensurate with the current rating, as long as liquidity remains
"adequate" under our criteria. We also anticipate that FOCF will improve in
the next 12 months from the negative EUR16 million posted in 2011, but that it
will remain negative.
We could consider raising the rating if AEG Power Solutions' business position
strengthened over the medium term. Such strengthening would be evident from a
material increase in the company's contract base, stable revenues, and higher
operating profitability. An upgrade would likely depend on FFO to debt being
comfortably in the teens and sustained positive FOCF.
Alternatively, we could lower the rating if economic conditions weaken and/or
if debt-financed activities adversely affect earnings, liquidity and,
subsequently, credit measures, resulting in significantly negative FOCF and
FFO to debt of materially less than 10% for a prolonged time.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods
Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
AEG Power Solutions B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Developing/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)