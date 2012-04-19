(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corporacion Interamericana para el
Financiamiento de Infraestructura's (CIFI) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the
end of this press release.
CIFI's IDRs and VR reflect the entity's conservative risk management, coherent
long-term strategy, expertise in infrastructure financing, and experienced
management. The ratings also factors the operational and funding support
provided by its shareholders, comprised by multilaterals and private financial
institutions. In turn, CIFI's ratings are limited by the company's small size
and consequently high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
CIFI's VR and IDRs may benefit from further diversification on both sides of
balance sheet and from a more ample base of revenues. In turn, unexpected
deterioration in asset quality and/or capital ratios could trigger a downgrade.
The Support Rating of '5' denotes that, although there is a possibility of
external support, it cannot be relied upon given the absence of a majority
shareholder while CIFI is not considered to be a systematically important
financial institutions for the Panamanian government.
CIFI's risk management policies are conservative and complemented by the
shareholders' oversight. CIFI's policies encourage assets diversification by
country/sector while loans are usually well secure. Most loans are structured in
the form of A/B syndicated loans in which a multilateral acts as 'lender of
record' and shares with CIFI the same rights, including preferred creditor
status. Bonds approvals follow the same policies as loans.
CIFI's total assets were comprised by only 54 exposures at end-2011 and no
material changes are anticipated on this regard over the medium-term. While
historical realized credit losses are significantly low, asset quality may
severely weaken and loan losses reserves may result to be limited should a large
debtor defaults, given the high concentration in a limited number of
counterparties. Positively, CIFI has never had a loan payment delayed more than
90 days. The small size of the portfolio allows for close follow up and timely
detection of potential problems, and the adoption of appropriate remedial
action.
CIFI's funding relies on a limited number of syndicated loans, predominantly
from its shareholders; however, the entity has flexibility to access additional
funds as it has committed facilities available by multilaterals. At end-2011,
undisbursed committed lines accounted for $100.6 million (50.0% of total
funding), which allowed CIFI to keep a well-managed cash flow profile in terms
of maturity.
CIFI's operating profits have increased steadily over the past years, achieving
elevated levels. A relatively ample net interest margin coupled with outstanding
efficiency ratios supports CIFI's profitability. On the negative side, total
revenues heavily rely on interest income and profits may be significantly
affected should a large debtor default. Non-interest income is expected to
continue growing, strengthening CIFI's revenue stream and rendering it less
vulnerable to loans and/or margins contractions.
CIFI's capital position is sound and Fitch expects such strength to be
maintained throughout the medium term. At end-2011, Fitch Core Capital and Risk
Weighted Asset ratio stood at 28.3%, well above the minimum of 15% that CIFI
aimed to maintain in the long run, which in Fitch's view is adequate, although
necessary given the concentrated loan portfolio.
Founded in 2001 under the laws of Costa Rica, and re-domiciled in Panama on
April 2011, CIFI is a non-deposit-taking financial institution specializing in
providing financing to medium-sized private sector infrastructure projects in
Latin America and the Caribbean.
Fitch has affirmed CIFI ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
