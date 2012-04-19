(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corporacion Interamericana para el Financiamiento de Infraestructura's (CIFI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. CIFI's IDRs and VR reflect the entity's conservative risk management, coherent long-term strategy, expertise in infrastructure financing, and experienced management. The ratings also factors the operational and funding support provided by its shareholders, comprised by multilaterals and private financial institutions. In turn, CIFI's ratings are limited by the company's small size and consequently high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. CIFI's VR and IDRs may benefit from further diversification on both sides of balance sheet and from a more ample base of revenues. In turn, unexpected deterioration in asset quality and/or capital ratios could trigger a downgrade. The Support Rating of '5' denotes that, although there is a possibility of external support, it cannot be relied upon given the absence of a majority shareholder while CIFI is not considered to be a systematically important financial institutions for the Panamanian government. CIFI's risk management policies are conservative and complemented by the shareholders' oversight. CIFI's policies encourage assets diversification by country/sector while loans are usually well secure. Most loans are structured in the form of A/B syndicated loans in which a multilateral acts as 'lender of record' and shares with CIFI the same rights, including preferred creditor status. Bonds approvals follow the same policies as loans. CIFI's total assets were comprised by only 54 exposures at end-2011 and no material changes are anticipated on this regard over the medium-term. While historical realized credit losses are significantly low, asset quality may severely weaken and loan losses reserves may result to be limited should a large debtor defaults, given the high concentration in a limited number of counterparties. Positively, CIFI has never had a loan payment delayed more than 90 days. The small size of the portfolio allows for close follow up and timely detection of potential problems, and the adoption of appropriate remedial action. CIFI's funding relies on a limited number of syndicated loans, predominantly from its shareholders; however, the entity has flexibility to access additional funds as it has committed facilities available by multilaterals. At end-2011, undisbursed committed lines accounted for $100.6 million (50.0% of total funding), which allowed CIFI to keep a well-managed cash flow profile in terms of maturity. CIFI's operating profits have increased steadily over the past years, achieving elevated levels. A relatively ample net interest margin coupled with outstanding efficiency ratios supports CIFI's profitability. On the negative side, total revenues heavily rely on interest income and profits may be significantly affected should a large debtor default. Non-interest income is expected to continue growing, strengthening CIFI's revenue stream and rendering it less vulnerable to loans and/or margins contractions. CIFI's capital position is sound and Fitch expects such strength to be maintained throughout the medium term. At end-2011, Fitch Core Capital and Risk Weighted Asset ratio stood at 28.3%, well above the minimum of 15% that CIFI aimed to maintain in the long run, which in Fitch's view is adequate, although necessary given the concentrated loan portfolio. Founded in 2001 under the laws of Costa Rica, and re-domiciled in Panama on April 2011, CIFI is a non-deposit-taking financial institution specializing in providing financing to medium-sized private sector infrastructure projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Fitch has affirmed CIFI ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb-'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)