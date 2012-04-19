(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has placed 157 RMBS classes serviced by GMAC Mortgage on Rating Watch Negative. GMAC Mortgage (GMAC) is a subsidiary of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap). The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of ResCap's Issuer Default Rating to 'C' from 'CCC' on April 18. GMAC's servicer ratings were placed on Rating Watch Negative earlier today. The RMBS actions reflect increased uncertainty for the servicing portfolio due to the growing possibility of a bankruptcy or debt restructuring for ResCap. Although a servicing disruption is still not expected in the most-likely scenario, Fitch believes the rising risk of a disruption should be considered in stressed rating scenarios.

A spreadsheet listing the transactions reviewed can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search for 'Fitch Places Various GMAC-Serviced RMBS on Rating Watch Negative'. Close to 80% of the approximately 2,700 RMBS classes rated by Fitch and serviced by GMAC currently have a non-investment grade or distressed long-term rating. Of those classes currently with investment-grade ratings, 90% are in the Prime and Alt-A sectors and were issued primarily prior to 2005. While Prime and Alt-A transactions currently face a low likelihood of a servicing disruption, Fitch felt the risk should be reflected in high investment grade stress scenarios for mortgage pools with a material amount of delinquency. Pools with higher delinquency may be less attractive to potential buyers of GMAC's servicing rights. Consequently, Fitch placed 'AAAsf' and 'AAsf' rated Prime and Alt-A classes on Rating Watch if more than 10% of the mortgage pool is currently delinquent and GMAC services over 30% of the mortgage pool. Fitch believes the risk of a servicing disruption is greatest for Subprime mortgage pools, which likely have fewer potential servicers willing and able to acquire the servicing rights from GMAC. To reflect this risk, Fitch placed on Rating Watch all investment grade classes in Subprime transactions in which GMAC serviced over 30% of the mortgage pool. In the coming months, Fitch will monitor ResCap's ability and willingness to meet its financial obligations and the implications for GMAC's servicing portfolio. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --' Fitch Downgrades ResCap's IDR to 'C'; Places Ally Financial's 'BB-' IDR on Rating Watch Negative' (April 18, 2012); --' Fitch Places GMAC Mortgage's U.S. Residential Servicer Ratings on Watch Negative' (April 19, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Places Various GMAC-Serviced RMBS on Rating Watch Negative here (New York Ratings Team)