(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes issued by Crest Dartmouth
Street 2003-1 Ltd./Corp (Crest Dartmouth 2003-1). A complete list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
Since Fitch's last rating action in May 2011, approximately 12.3% of the
collateral has been downgraded and 11.6% has been upgraded. Currently, 14.5% of
the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 3.5% has a
rating in the 'CCC' category and below. Additionally, the class A notes have
received $24.6 million in paydowns since the last rating action for a total of
$212 million in principal repayment since issuance.
This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio.
The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by
Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest
rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow
Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets
that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term
maturities. While the breakeven rates in Fitch's global cash flow model exceed
the current rating on the class A through C notes, an upgrade was not warranted
given the concentration of the underlying portfolio as discussed below. The
breakeven rates for the class D notes are generally consistent with the rating
assigned below.
The Positive Outlook on the class A notes reflects Fitch's expectation that the
notes will pay in full over the next year. The Stable Outlook on the class B
through D notes reflects Fitch's view that the transaction will continue to
delever with significant maturities occurring over the next year.
Crest Dartmouth Street 2003-1 is a cash flow commercial real estate
collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) which closed on April 10, 2003. The
collateral is composed of 26 assets from 25 obligors of which 59.9% are real
estate investment trusts (REITs) and are 40.1% commercial mortgage backed
securities (CMBS).
Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised the Outlooks as indicated:
--$68,046,832 class A notes at 'AA+sf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;
--$13,125,000 class B-1 notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$21,000,000 class B-2 notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$14,875,000 class C notes at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12,250,000 class D notes at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011);
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011).
(New York Ratings Team)