(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the region of Ile-de-France's (IDF) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. The rating action affects approximately EUR3.2bn of bond issues. The affirmation reflects IDF's strong budgetary margins, which provide a high capacity to self-finance capex, and sound debt coverage ratios. The ratings also take into account the more sluggish revenue growth context than before 2010, as a combined effect of the economic slowdown and the loss of fiscal flexibility, as well as IDF's outstanding socio-economic profile and prudent financial management. The Outlook mirrors that on the Republic of France's Issuer Default Rating ('AAA'/Negative). A downgrade of Republic of France's Issuer Default Rating would lead to a downgrade of IDF's ratings. The inability to curtail operating spending with a current margin below projections could also put pressure on the ratings, as well as insufficient self-financing capital expenditure leading to weaker debt metrics than projected, with a debt payback beyond 8 to 10 years. IDF is France's main political, administrative and economic centre. It has 11.9m residents, or 19% of the national population. It has GDP growth above the national average and accounts for 29% of the French total. IDF's GDP per capita is 75% above the EU average and sixth-highest among all EU regions. IDF benefits from a large, well-qualified workforce and high-quality infrastructure. Residents have high standards of living and unemployment is below the national rate at 8.5% compared with 9.5% in Q212. Despite the business tax reform and the loss of the region's direct tax leeway, IDF's operating margin remained strong in 2011, at about 29% compared with 28.7% in 2010. In coming years, Fitch expects slower growth in operating revenue due to a freeze of state transfers and the effect of the economic slowdown on the tax base. Fitch considers that IDF has sufficient budget buffers and potential to raise its own sources of revenue to maintain above average operating performance in the medium term. IDF has some operating expenditure flexibility. In 2011, transfers represented 60% of total operating expenditure, 32% of which was a statutory operating grant to Syndicat des Transports d'Ile-de-France (STIF). Capital expenditure on large transportation upgrades should average EUR1.6bn-1.7bn annually in 2012-2015, compatible with the region's self-financing capacity and partly debt funded. In 2011, IDF self-financed a high proportion (71%) of its total EUR1.73bn capital expenditure. Fitch expects the self-financing rate - before debt capital repayment- to be restored to above 80% in the medium term due to sound revenue growth (underpinned by an earmarked fuel tax and office creation fee). Despite an increase in debt, the region has maintained sound debt coverage ratios. At end-2011, direct debt accounted for 4.4 years of current balance and 115% of current revenue. Despite significant increase of debt, Fitch expects IDF to maintain sound debt coverage ratios with a debt payback ratio of less than six years. The region is improving its budgetary and financial management processes. This allows IDF to carefully control its multi-annual commitments. IDF's financial projections are realistic and its debt management is secure. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)