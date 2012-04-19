(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes issued by Halcyon 2005-2, Ltd. (Halcyon 2005-2) as follows: --EUR38,400,000 class A notes to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; --EUR25,800,000 class B notes to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; --$15,750,000 class C notes to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The degree of correlated default risk of the reference collateral is high given the single sector and vintage concentration. Based on this analysis and given the credit enhancement available to classes A through C, the credit characteristics of the bonds are consistent with the 'CC' category. Since Fitch's last rating action in May 2011, 33.3% of the underlying collateral has been downgraded. Currently, 20% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 3.3% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below, compared to 10% and 0%, respectively, at the last rating action. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. Halcyon 2005-2 is a synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) and closed on Oct. 7, 2005. The note proceeds collateralize a credit default swap that references a $1.5 billion portfolio of 30 CMBS A-J bonds with DEPFA Bank plc. (DEPFA), the swap counterparty. DEPFA (rated 'BBB+/F2', Outlook Negative by Fitch) bought protection from the issuer on $96 million of realized losses in the portfolio; the U.S. dollar losses are converted into Euros at a fixed exchange rate of $1.25 to EUR1 to the extent such losses are applied to the euro-denominated class A and class B notes. DEPFA has also entered into a credit support annex to provide additional collateral to mitigate market value risk of liquidation on the Euro and U.S dollar denominated securities due to an early redemption of the notes in an event of default by the swap counterparty. Currently, the proceeds of the notes are invested in U.S. dollar and Euro denominated cash accounts.