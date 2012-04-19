April 19 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $350
million to $2.584 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, April
18, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable
government funds increased by $210 million, taxable
non-government funds increased by $3.78 billion, and tax-exempt
funds decreased by $3.64 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by
$1.10 billion to $904.23 billion. Taxable government money
market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $140
million to $188.20 billion, taxable non-government money market
fund assets increased by $380 million to $524.85 billion, and
tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.35 billion to $191.18
billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds
increased by $1.46 billion to $1.680 trillion. Among
institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets
increased by $350 million to $682.39 billion, taxable
non-government money market fund assets increased by $3.39
billion to $910.10 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased
by $2.29 billion to $87.58 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal
Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments,
reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting.
Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are
available on the ICI website."
NOTE:
ICI's Web site is www.ici.org
(Reporting By Emily Stephenson)