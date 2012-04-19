(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank of America Corp. (BofA; A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company's good first-quarter results, given the current operating conditions. BofA generated Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax income of $4.5 billion, compared with $3.9 billion in first-quarter 2011. Standard & Poor's-adjusted revenue for BofA declined 7.2% year over year. Results benefited from a $1.4 billion reduction in loan-loss provisions. We believe revenues will likely decline for the remainder of 2012 because of the seasonality of capital market volumes, though further credit improvements and planned cost reductions could mitigate the impact on the bottom line. Consumer and business banking revenues were down 12% year over year, but consumer real estate revenues were nearly 30% higher year over year as a result of lower representation and warranty provisions. Investment banking fees were down year over year, but sales and trading revenues were up slightly (excluding debit valuation adjustments), reflecting strong client transaction volume and spread compression in fixed-income markets. BofA's net interest margin increased 6 basis points from the fourth quarter to 2.51%, largely on an improved interest rate environment, a decline in deposit costs, and lower long-term debt, offset by the reduction of yield due to the sale of its Canadian credit card business. We expect earning assets to continue to decline as the company shrinks its balance sheet somewhat to focus on its core businesses. Expenses declined about 6% versus the prior year because of lower litigation accruals and mortgage-related assessments and waiver costs. The company also reduced its employee base by about 10,000 in the past year as part of its cost-containment efforts, despite increased staffing to service legacy assets. Excluding a one-time benefit in the fourth quarter from the sale of previously charged-off loans, BofA's net charge-offs continued to decline. Nonperforming loans also continued to decline, excluding a regulatory change that reclassified performing second-lien loans behind nonperforming first liens. The improved credit outlook allowed for a loan-loss reserve release of $1.6 billion in the quarter, up from $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter but down from $2.2 billion in the prior year. We expect continued improvement in asset quality, though at a slower pace than previous quarters. BofA's Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratio improved to 10.78% at the end of the first quarter, up 92 basis points from the previous quarter. Management now expects its Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratio will exceed 7.50% on a fully phased-in basis by year-end 2012. Although we expect BofA will continue to increase its capital, we note that potential earnings volatility stemming from evolving global macroeconomic trends adds some uncertainty to our forecast. BofA's exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, including net credit default protection, totaled $9.8 billion at the end of the first quarter. We believe direct exposures are manageable based on BofA's capital levels, but they will remain an area of focus in our analysis until the European crisis has subsided. Our outlook on BofA is negative. We continue to monitor BofA's ability to deleverage its balance sheet and better position itself to strengthen earnings. We continue to evaluate possible adverse conditions in the housing market, rule making from new legislation (particularly the Volcker rule), and derivatives legislation. In our view, these issues could pressure earnings, but we don't expect them to have an impact on ratings. BofA maintains significant litigation and other exposures to the housing and mortgage markets. Although the more troubling exposures seem to have stabilized in recent quarters, we still believe BofA faces some potentially sizable and volatile downside risks in the current environment. In addition, the outlook reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign credit rating, given the two notches of extraordinary support we incorporate into our ratings on BofA.