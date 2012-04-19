(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed American Express Company's (AXP) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $77.2 billion of deposits, commercial paper, unsecured debt, and hybrid capital at year-end 2011 is affected by these actions. A full list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release. The ratings affirmation reflects AXP's strong franchise, spend-centric business model, market position in the payments industry, solid asset quality, consistent profitability, diverse funding base, ample liquidity, and strong risk-adjusted capitalization. Ratings are constrained by limited revenue diversity and heightened legislative scrutiny of consumer products. Fitch believes the 2012 loss rate will be lower than 2011, but the metric is expected to exit the year higher than where it started. Further, Fitch expects provision expense to rise and should approximate net charge-offs for the year. Net charge-offs on the lending portfolio improved 270 basis points (bps) in 2011, to 2.9% and were 2.3% in the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12) and 4Q'11, which was approximately 219 bps better than the average loss rate for the other top credit card issuers. Provision expense fell 49.6% in 2011, as the company released $1.8 billion of reserves related to the lending portfolio, but was up $315 million in 1Q'12, year-over-year, as reserve releases declined. Reserve coverage of past due loans is solid at 201%. Fitch believes 2012 earnings will be on par with 2011 levels as revenue growth is offset by a decline in reserve releases. Billed business is expected to show solid growth, although year-over-year comparisons will be more challenging and economic uncertainties, particularly in Europe, could be a headwind. AXP recorded record earnings for 2011, at $4.9 billion, which represented 21.6% annual growth. Record billed business combined with lower credit costs offset a 12.8% increase in total expenses excluding provision. Adjusted expenses as a percentage of net revenue was high (at 75%) but is expected to migrate toward historical levels over time as the company focuses on cost containment initiatives and improved operating leverage. Earnings rose 6.7% in 1Q'12 despite higher credit costs as billed business grew 12.4% and loans expanded 4%. Capital ratios remained strong in 2011, given solid earnings growth and a modest decline in tangible assets. The Tier I common ratio grew 120 bps to 12.3% and rose further to 13.4% in 1Q'12, which compares favorably to peer banks. Fitch expects capital ratios to remain on par with year-end 2011 levels in 2012 as earnings generation is offset by modest asset expansion and an increase in dividends and share repurchase activity. AXP has the authority to repurchase $4 billion of stock in 2012, which, when combined with dividends, would yield a 100% payout of 2011 earnings. AXP's liquidity profile remains a rating strength, with approximately $20 billion of readily available cash and marketable securities at March 31, 2012 to fund $13 billion of long-term debt and CD maturities over the next 12 months. The parent company has no debt maturities in 2012, but balance sheet cash and equivalents and investment securities of $7.3 billion at year-end 2011 are more than sufficient to cover dividend and interest payments for the year. The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that AXP will continue to generate earnings consistency, peer-superior asset quality, and maintain solid liquidity and strong risk-adjusted capitalization. However, negative rating action could be driven by an inability for AXP to maintain its competitive position and earnings prospects in an increasingly digitized payment landscape. While the company is focused on strategic acquisitions and alliances to expand its online and mobile capabilities, competition from technology companies and social networks, with access to significant consumer data, is expected to intensify. Still, a meaningful shift in consumer payment behavior is expected to take some time to develop. Negative rating momentum could also be driven by a decline in earnings performance, resulting from a decrease in market share, declines in merchant acceptance, or an inability to contain costs, a weakening liquidity profile, and/or significant reductions in capitalization. Fitch believes positive rating momentum is relatively limited given AXP's concentration in payments and consumer products. AXP, headquartered in New York, NY, was founded in 1850 as a joint stock association and was incorporated in 1965 as a New York corporation. The company has evolved over the years and is now a focused payments, network, and travel company with substantial charge and credit card businesses. Billed business volume was a record $822.2 billion in 2011 and managed receivables amounted to approximately $101.6 billion at March 31, 2012. The company is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol AXP. Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: American Express Co. -- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; -- Short-term debt at 'F1'; -- Senior debt at 'A+'; -- Hybrid capital instrument at 'BBB'; -- Viability Rating at 'a+'; -- Support at '5'; and -- Support Floor at 'NF'. American Express Credit Corp. -- Long-term IDR at 'A+'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; -- Short-term debt at 'F1'; and -- Senior debt at 'A+'. American Express Centurion Bank -- Long-term IDR at 'A+'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; -- Senior debt at 'A+'; -- Long-term deposits at 'AA-'. -- Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; -- Viability Rating at 'a+'; -- Support at '5'; and -- Support Floor at 'NF'. American Express Bank, FSB -- Long-term IDR at 'A+'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; -- Senior debt at 'A+'; -- Long-term deposits at 'AA-'. -- Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; -- Viability Rating at 'a+'; -- Support at '5'; and -- Support Floor at 'NF'. American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. -- Long-term IDR at 'A+'; and -- Short-term issuer at 'F1'. American Express Canada Credit Corp. -- Long-term IDR at 'A+'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; and -- Senior debt at 'A+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011; --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated Dec. 12, 2011; --'Bank Holding Companies', dated Aug. 16, 2011; --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated July 11, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria Bank Holding Companies Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis (New York Ratings Team)