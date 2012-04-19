(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Fifth Third Bancorp (BBB/Positive/A-2) are not affected by the company's first-quarter earnings, which we view as solid and consistent with our expectations. Fifth Third reported net income of $430 million, up 37% from the prior quarter. (Earnings benefited from approximately $81 million in aftertax net Vantiv-related gains, the majority of which we consider nonrecurring.) In particular, higher noninterest income, including higher mortgage and corporate banking fees, bolstered earnings. Net interest income dropped to $903 million from $920 million and the net interest margin (NIM) compressed somewhat (down 6 basis points from the fourth quarter to 3.61%), as Fifth Third was hurt by low interest rates. Deposits were up slightly; however, a shift toward transaction deposits and away from time deposits benefited the NIM somewhat. Fifth Third's average loan book (excluding loans held-for-sale) increased by $1.6 billion, or 2%, as growth in commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and auto loans outpaced the continued run-off of commercial mortgage/construction and home equity loans. Commercial line usage remained subdued at 32.1%, similar to Fifth Third's regional banking peers. Credit trends remained positive, with further declines in net charge-offs and nonperforming assets. We expect asset quality to improve for the remainder of 2012, albeit at a slower pace. Fifth Third's risk-adjusted capital ratio remains "adequate," as our bank criteria define the term. Per its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, the Federal Reserve objected to Fifth Third's plans to increase its common dividend and initiate additional share repurchases (beyond those associated with net Vantiv gains). Fifth Third plans to resubmit its capital plan in late May or early June, and we will monitor any associated developments related to the bank's capital management strategy. Our outlook on Fifth Third remains positive. We expect that the company's earnings and financial condition will continue to strengthen and that improvement over the near to medium term could lead to a positive rating action. In particular, we could upgrade Fifth Third if we were to raise our assessment of its risk position to "adequate" from "moderate," as our criteria define the terms.